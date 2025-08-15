Local Businesses Give Standish Under 5s Nursery a Brighter Future with Free Lighting Upgrade
The nursery, a registered charity, plays a vital role in the community by offering affordable, high-quality early years education. However, its lighting system was no longer fit for purpose, with inconsistent light levels and higher running costs placing extra pressure on its budget.
Recognising the important role the nursery plays, and with a personal connection as both of his children attended, Anthony Barrow, Managing Director of Trojan Lighting Solutions, offered to help.
"Standish Under 5s has been a part of my family’s life and the wider community for several years. This was a chance for us to give something back and make a real difference for the children and staff," said Anthony. "We wanted to create a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment while helping the nursery reduce its costs and environmental impact."
Trojan Lighting designed and manufactured a tailored LED lighting solution for the nursery, selecting fittings that were suitable for early years settings, and Solarcrown Commercial carried out the installation.
Nursery Manager Katie Wallington said:
"The transformation has been brilliant. The new lighting has created a brighter, calmer atmosphere for the children and a much better working environment for staff. It’s also going to help us save on energy costs, which is a huge benefit for a charity like ours."
The upgrade will not only enhance comfort and safety for staff and children but also reduce the nursery’s energy use and carbon footprint for years to come.