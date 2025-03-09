Local Landscaper to run a marathon on Mt Everest to fund "Calm Carts" for autistic children in Wigan.

On 29th May 2025 Phil and Tammy will be running the highest marathon in the world from Everest Base camp to raise money and awareness of Wigan based initiative, Otistic.

Otistic is an amazing initiative that drives action in Wigan to support the needs of autistic children when using public services like the NHS.

"We met Jessie, founder of Otistic, a community interest company through a family friend and we are in awe of everything she continues to do to support creating more inclusive spaces for autistic children in Wigan" says Tammy.

https://www.instagram.com/otisticme?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==

Following personal experiences of taking her non verbal autistic son, Otis to A&E, Jessie has been raising money to help provide resources, supplies and support to Wigan A&E including raising funds for “Calm Carts” which are packages that are kept in these places to help parents, carers, doctors and nurses to provide urgent treatment in a calm, stress free manner for all.

"We want to help by raising £3,500 to help purchase more Calm Carts to be distributed to public service buildings in Wigan. The entire trip is completely self-funded so all proceeds go directly to the cause." Said Tammy.

Phil and Tammy will be hiking for 2 weeks upto Everest base camp from 16th May to acclimatise before they run a full marathon starting at 5,364m above sea level to help raise awareness of this cause.

"Parents and carers shouldnt have to fight for everything but the reality is the do! Healthcare services should have these calm carts as a standard when treating autistic children." said Phil.

The Everest Marathon is an Annual International High Altitude Adventure Sports Event held on May 29 from Mt. Everest Base Camp, Celebrating the Historic Everest Ascent by Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and Sir Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953.

Follow our journey to everest here - https://www.instagram.com/runningeverest?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==

Please show your support by donating no matter how small and following our Instagram journey to Everest! We will need all the support we can for this unbelievable challenge.

Thank you so much for your support!

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/runningeverest?utm_term=Rjj8EAP4D

1 . Contributed Phil Kirk and his partner Tammy Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Otis (middle) with Dad Ethan (left) and mum Jessie (right) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Jessie and her son Otis showing the Autism display boards they created in Wigan Hospital Photo: Submitted Photo Sales