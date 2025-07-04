Major milestone at 52-bed care home

A care home in Standish has welcomed its first residents, marking another milestone for a unique care village in the North West.

Doreen Williams had the honour of being Langtree Care Home’s first resident when she arrived this week; she has now been joined by Elaine Morris and Albert Naylor.

The latest addition to the Millennium Care Group, a family-run and B Corp-accredited provider with over three decades of experience, Langtree is the company’s fifth home in the North West.

The 52-bed advanced dementia and nursing care home in Standish has joined two existing homes on Millennium Care’s Chorley Road site, Lakeside and Worthington Lake Care Home. Together, they create the Standish Care Village.

Langtree’s Home Manager Tara Morris, with new resident Elaine Morris.

Doreen was a resident at Langtree’s sister home, Worthington Lake, for over two years. But, unfortunately, due to a change in care needs, the home could no longer provide the care she needed.

The timely opening of Langtree aligned perfectly, giving Doreen a new home with the same values and ethos as Worthington in the same familiar location and setting, while Doreen’s move was well managed and supported by staff with whom she has strong relationships with.

The level of continuity within the Standish Care Village will provide current and future residents with a home for life, giving them and their loved ones unrivalled security and peace of mind.

The Standish Care Village now caters for respite, residential, dementia, nursing and advanced dementia care.

Stacey Astin, Group Regional Manager at Millennium Care, said:

“As a Group were delighted that we have been able to continue providing care for Doreen, and we can now offer continuity to current and future residents. Previously, it has been a painful process when residents have had to move homes for themselves, their families and staff at the home.

“The Standish Care Village ensures connections can be maintained, while the homes can also join forces to create better living and working environments for all.”

Langtree Care Home is built to the highest standards of dementia design, allowing residents to thrive, and utilises its countryside location with great access to nature and lifestyle enrichment activities. While Millennium Care innovate to create homes where residents thrive.

Tara Morris, Registered Manager at Langtree Care Home, said:

“We’ve spent the last few months getting ready for this moment. As Langtree’s Home Manager, I am delighted to see our first cohort of residents and, of course, Doreen, mark a very special milestone for the home.

“I know this home will provide countless lifelines for residents and their families, while being part of the Standish Care Village gives residents at Lakeside and Worthington Lake care home assurances of care continuity.”