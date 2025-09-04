Manchester United’s oldest living player meets club’s newest signing in a day to remember

Manchester United’s oldest living player, Tommy Heron, was given the VIP treatment at Old Trafford this weekend, culminating in an extraordinary meeting with the club’s newest signing, Benjamin Šeško.

Signing with Manchester United in 1958, the 89 year old who made three appearances for the Red Devils just after the tragic Munich Air Disaster left a lasting impression on United’s new striker who was pleased that the club’s history had connected them.

“Šeško’s a lovely lad,” Tommy Heron said:. “I think he’ll bring something exciting to United this season. I can’t wait to watch him and the rest of the team – this could be our year!”

The day, organised in collaboration between Manchester United and care teams at HC-One’s Averill House and sister care home Brookdale view, celebrated Tommy’s lifelong connection with the club he called home between 1958 and 1961. It was made even more special thanks to Manchester United volunteer and HC-One’s Brookdale View’s Wellbeing Coordinator Dylan Marshall and Rachel Daw, Senior Care Assistant at HC-One’s Averill House and Tommy’s dedicated key worker, whose care and commitment ensured the day was everything he could have hoped for and more.

Tommy and his party meeting new signing Benjamin Šeško

Arriving at Old Trafford to a celebrity welcome, Tommy was escorted through the Munich Tunnel, enjoyed champagne and fine dining in the Director’s Lounge, and even sat at Sir Alex Ferguson’s table.

Watching his beloved United from the comfort of Sir Matt Busby’s seat, Tommy’s visit was announced across the stadium and 60,000 of United’s faithful rose to their feet to applaud Manchester United’s oldest living player.

“When the announcer said my name and the crowd stood up and cheered, I couldn’t believe it,” Tommy continued: “There were tears in my eyes and to see all those fans clapping for me – well, I’ll never forget it. It was one of the best days of my life.”

For Rachel, who has dedicated her life and career to caring for Tommy and the residents of Averill House, seeing the appreciation and support that the fans showed for Tommy brought a wave of emotions.

Tommy and enjoying a glass at Sir Alex’s table with lifelong friend Tony McNeill

“To see him so happy and honoured after everything he has been through was just incredible.” Rachel Daw, Senior Care Assistant at HC-One’s Averill House said: “I cannot convey how kind and wonderful a man Tommy is, and helping to fulfil his dream makes caring for people so special. I know how much the entire day will have meant to Tommy, he’s going to be talking about this day for years to come.”

Clare Stott Home Manager at Averill House said: “Tommy may have been the VIP but for me the real star of this whole experience has been Rachel. To work so hard to ensure he can experience his dream, to take Tommy on her day off and to care with such kindness takes a really special kind of person. Rachel is first and foremost an entirely selfless individual, everything she does is for Tommy and the residents with her care and ability to go above and beyond helping them to live their best lives. I want to thank Rachel and Manchester United from the bottom of my heart for making Tommy a very happy man, he could not wait to tell me about everything the next morning.”

Tommy’s return ended quite rightly in a pub near to the ground As chants of “There’s only one Tommy Heron” rang out across the bar as fans came to introduce themselves to United’s oldest player. Back at Averill House, Rachel still ensures that Tommy is sat comfortably in front of his beloved United as he hopes for a title winning season and plenty of goals from their new talisman.