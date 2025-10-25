What's on in Wigan (October 27-November 2)

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
They are fewer and further between these days, but social clubs remain key to many Wigan communities.

This retro gallery spotlights social clubs, Labour Clubs and Conservative clubs in the area, giving just a taste of the activities which they have hosted for generations.

1. A wonderful gallery of Wigan social club pictures from decades past

. Photo: Archive

2. A Collective Organisations Pact presentation of cheques to local charities at Victoria Social Club, Wigan, in 1995

. Photo: gb

3. Past and present pupils, parents of current pupils and staff celebrated St Aidan's Primary School's 40th anniversary with a 1970-s-themed party night at St Aidan's social club, Winstanley. Pictured are, left to right: Dan Worthington, Stuart Fisher, Helen Ellison, Chris Worthington, Marie Worthington, Yvonne Worthington, Joanne Fisher, Gary Ellison, Lisa Gambles and Peter Gambles

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

4. Wigan Indoor games league annual presentation evening at Wigan Athletic Social Club in 1977

. Photo: archives

