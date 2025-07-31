Mayor of Wigan launches empowering workshops for young female carers
The workshops will be held over the school summer holidays and offer sessions on: Mental Health and Mindfulness, Body Confidence and Nutrition, Social Media Safety and Relationships and finally Celebrating Successes and Aspirations.
“We are delighted to provide a space where young female carers can access meaningful support, develop new skills, and build lasting friendships,” said Christine Aspin Chief Executive from the Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre. “By investing in their confidence and well-being, we are helping these remarkable young women unlock their full potential.”
The workshops receive funding from the Wigan Soroptimists and Wigan’s Supporting Communities Fund. Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre extends gratitude to all involved in bringing this project to fruition and looks forward to supporting the next generation of inspiring young carers.
For more information and to register for any of the workshops, please contact Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre on 01942697885, or email [email protected]