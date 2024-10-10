Meet the latest adorable guide dogs to start training in the Wigan borough as charity appeals for more homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trainee guide dog Ash and Lizzie have recently started their guide dog training at the Guide Dogs training centre in Atherton.

During the day, Ash and Lizzie learn the skills they need to become life-changing guide dogs. But during their evenings and weekends, they get to relax and unwind in their new home with their volunteer Fosterers.

The charity’s Fosterers take care of trainee guide dogs whilst they complete their formal training, which takes around six months.

Becca and Mike, who live near the Guide Dogs training centre in Atherton, said: “We have been fosterers with Guide Dogs for two years and Ash is our fifth dog. All the dogs have been so different with their own unique personalities - Ash particularly loves cuddles and belly rubs.

Lizzie, a yellow Labrador cross Golden Retriever, has just started her training at Atherton.

“As we both work full time, fostering with Guide Dogs is the perfect way for us to enjoy having a dog around our work commitments. We love the flexibility that the role offers and have loved getting to know each dog along the way and seeing the amazing job they go on to do”.

Caroline Charnock, Dog Supply Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “Ash and Lizzie are just two of the latest dogs to join us at our centre in Atherton.

“Their Fosterers drop them off at ‘school’ in the morning, and they spend their day with a Guide Dog Trainer, learning how to guide someone with sight loss.

“At the end of the day, their Fosterer takes them home where they can enjoy some cuddles, playtime and relax – ready for the next day.

“We urgently need more Fosterers to take care of dogs like Ash and Lizzie, so we can create more guide dog partnerships.

“Being a Fosterer for Guide Dogs is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to be a part of their journey and help prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“We’ll provide all the support and training you need, so you feel well equipped to care for your dog when they arrive with you. Guide Dogs pays for essential costs, including food and vet bills, we just ask you to provide a bed, bowl and a couple of toys for him or her to enjoy.

“If you’d like to find out more about becoming a Fosterer for Guide Dogs around Atherton, please do get in touch.

“With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

Ash and Lizzie are both 14-month-old yellow Labrador cross Golden Retrievers. All being well, they will qualify as working guide dogs when they are around two years old.

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. You must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

To find out more, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/fosterer or call 0800 781 1444.