Mental Health Awareness Film, The Frog in the Well (2025), based and shot in Wigan

The Frog in the Well (2025), written and directed by Jacob Perrin, is a short film addressing themes of mental health and suicide prevention, that was shot on location at Gathurst Railway Station in Wigan and inspired by Manleigh CIC.

The film focuses on the character of Lewis, as his plans to end his own life are interrupted by a kindhearted stranger. The film stars up-and-coming actor Jonny Vernon as the film’s protagonist, alongside My Neighbour Totoro’s Kumiko Mendl as Yoriko. The Frog in the Well is the latest Health Film in the Silent Elephant Project catalogue, with Mr Babz and Kondwani Chirwa on board as executive producers.

When asked what inspired the film, Perrin explained ‘The inspiration for The Frog in the Well came to me very organically. During a train journey, I found myself sitting alongside an unknown, Japanese lady. Something about her intrigued me and I couldn’t help but take out my earphones, in case a spontaneous conversation was on the cards. It was then I officially met Yoriko Smith of ‘Manleigh’, a mental health charity operating in the Wigan and Leigh area. Our conversation blossomed, covering all facets of life, including travel, food, our personal lives and the future. When it came time for me and Yoriko to part ways, I was left enlightened by our conversation. For months I carried the memory of this brief encounter in my mind, believing that this beautifully spontaneous conversation could have saved my life if I was in a bad headspace. This idea eventually became The Frog in the Well, an idea later picked up by Freshrb, where I would finalise the script and produce the film alongside my good friends Kondwani Chirwa and Mr Babz.’

When asked why Wigan was the chosen shooting location for the project, Perrin shared ‘When researching shooting locations for the film, I had a longlist of train stations in the Greater Manchester area to choose from, however, upon finding Gathurst Railway Station and later seeing the location for myself, I knew it was the perfect spot to shoot our film. Not only was it a beautiful location, with the station’s quaint and unique look translating beautifully on camera, but I also thought it was fitting to shoot the film in Wigan, considering Yoriko’s Smith’s own aim to serve Wigan and Leigh with the Manleigh Charity’

Still frame, The Frog in the Well (2025)

Perrin further went on to articulate the objective of the film, stating ‘Put simply, this film aims to raise awareness of men’s mental health and suicide prevention. While simultaneously showing those struggling with their mental health that no matter what, there are always new people to meet, new places to explore and new experiences to be had. Ultimately, one should never lose hope, no matter the obstacles they’re facing. I encourage everyone to stop and talk with strangers, when safe to do so, as not only could you find yourself inspired by the stories of others, but you may just find yourself unintentionally providing support for an individual when they need it most.’

The film premiered at the first-ever Manchester Health Film Festival in November 2024 and will release 11/05/2025 on the Health Films SEP Youtube Channel, to kick off Mental Health Week.