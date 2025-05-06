National register of accredited personal trainers and exercise coaches to help more communities in Wigan and the North West to get active for Summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new national register of accredited personal trainers and exercise coaches is helping to bridge the gaps in delivery between physical activity professionals and communities in Wigan and the North West.

Parkinson’s UK is supporting the launch of a new database of approved Parkinson’s personal trainers and exercise coaches which has been created by leading exercise and wellbeing provider, 4D Life.

The National Register of Parkinson's Specialist Personal Trainers (NRPSPT) recruits, trains and promotes accredited personal trainers (PTs) and exercise coaches across the UK who are qualified to work with the Parkinson's community.

The new register is supported by the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA) and has been designed to help people with Parkinson’s to find approved exercise professionals, PTs and coaches in their area.

It is hoped that the database offers more peace-of-mind and builds more connections between the Parkinson’s community and specialist exercise professionals in their area.

Being active can be one of the best ways for people with Parkinson’s to manage their condition and can have many positives, including:

Better balance and coordination

Reduced risk of freezing and falls

Better cardiovascular health

Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns

Improved strength

Reduced anxiety

As an organisation, 4D Life promotes the importance of getting the right exercise, nutrition, functional training and lifestyle programmes for people with Parkinson's.

Anna Castiaux, Physical Activity Programme Lead at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“We are delighted to be continuing our work with 4D Life and we hope that the new register will help more people with Parkinson’s to find trusted personal trainers and exercise professionals in their area.

“The new register will also mean that the Parkinson’s community can be confident that any personal trainers or exercise coaches they work with will have a good understanding of the condition and be able to provide the appropriate activities and exercises to help them manage their Parkinson’s.

“Being active can be one of the best ways for people with Parkinson’s to manage their condition and this register is a trusted source for people with Parkinson’s to get active at a local or regional level, and for exercise coaches to provide more active classes across the UK.

“Parkinson’s UK continues to deliver more information and resources about the benefits of being active with the condition and we are thrilled to be supporting this new register.”

4D Life founder, Nick Berners-Price, has lived with a neurological condition since 2006. He is now passionate about supporting more people to live well with Parkinson’s and other long-term health conditions.

Speaking about the new register, Nick said:

“The new register has been created with the goal of ensuring everyone with Parkinson's in the UK has access to a Parkinson's specialist personal trainer, should they wish to work with one.

“It also offers a clear pathway for personal trainers (PTs) to develop their careers and knowledge. The NRPSPT is much more than just a database of Parkinson's specialist personal trainers. We actively connect people with Parkinson's and personal trainers. We recruit and train personal trainers in areas where there are currently no specialists.

"A trainer who is a member of the NRPSPT will be able to design and evolve an exercise programme that is tailored for every person with Parkinson’s. They will be able to teach Parkinson’s participants how to get the many benefits available from movement, including cardio, strength, mobility and flexibility training. They will also be able to use the 4D Life programme to help improve nutrition, function and lifestyle.”

For more information about the new professionals register, visit nrpspt.org/ or contact [email protected].