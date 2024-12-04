New home for the New year at Lowton development

IT’S the final chance for buyers to purchase a home at Redrow’s popular development Oakwood Fields.

Just four detached designs now remain for sale, all of which will be ready to move into for the new year.

Located between Wigan and Warrington, Oakwood Fields will feature around 100 properties once complete all from Redrow’s traditionally styled Heritage Collection.

The final homes are the three-bedroom Amberley, the four-bedroom Shrewsbury and Oxford.

A representative image of the Amberley kitchen and dining area

The Amberley boasts a double-fronted design, a porched entrance and central hallway. To the left is a kitchen and dining room and to the right a lounge. A cloakroom and utility complete the downstairs accommodation, while upstairs there is a family bathroom and three double bedrooms – the main bedroom has its own en-suite. It is priced at £367,000.

For those looking for a four-bedroom property The Shrewsbury has an open plan kitchen/ dining area with a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, with an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. This property also includes an integral garage. Prices from £367,000.

The Oxford has an open plan kitchen / diner, a cloakroom and utility, plus a separate lounge. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, the main with en-suite and a family bathroom. Prices are from £435,000.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director for Redrow NW, said: “New year is a great time to make a fresh start in a new home and we’re looking forward to matching four more sets of buyers with their ideal property.

“Oakwood Fields is situated in an idyllic spot, close to green spaces, and with additional landscaped features as part of the layout ensuring residents can enjoy spending time outdoors.

“It been a hugely popular development; this is the final chance for potential buyers to join this new community.”

As well as featuring areas of green space throughout footpaths and cycle-paths connect residents to open land to the north and east as well as playing fields to the south.

An existing watercourse has been enhanced with new wildlife habitats to provide an attractive feature running through the development, and a new footbridge has also been built.

Commuters will appreciate its proximity to the A580 East Lancashire Road, the M6 and M62 Croft interchange, and Newton-le-Willows station with direct trains to Liverpool, Manchester, Chester and Leeds.

To find out more about Oakwood Fields, call the sales team on 01942 447971 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/oakwoodfields