New Soroptimists international club Swallows chartered in Wigan UK 24th of April 2025

A new chapter in women’s empowerment has begun in Wigan with the official chartering of Soroptimist International Swallows (SI Swallows), a dynamic new club dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in the local community and beyond.

Part of the global Soroptimist International movement, Swallows brings together a group of passionate women committed to promoting education, empowerment and equality. The club’s name reflects the spirit of swallows – symbolising resilience, freedom and community qualities that align with Soroptimists’ ethos.

The official charter ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Wigan, local businesses, dignitaries and representative from Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland (SIGBI), marking a significant milestone in the terms of efforts to champion women’s rights and opportunities.

Club president, Angela Holmes expressed her enthusiasm: “we are thrilled to launch the SI Swallows here in Wigan. Our mission is to support and inspire women and girls through education and advocacy making a real difference in our community. We stand up for women and girls. We welcome all women who share our vision to join us on this journey”.

SI Swallows Club members

With a focus on local and global projects, the club will work on initiatives addressing issues such as domestic abuse, gender quality, women’s health and education access. The first planed project involves a project close to the heart of our members who have benefited from breast screening diagnosis and treatment from the Thomas Linacre Centre here in Wigan. We are currently planning this project and will focus our initial fundraising activities on this. Our first raffle at our Charter Ceremony raised £326 for this cause.

Soroptimist International founded in 1921 has over 70,000 members worldwide standing up for women and girls through action and advocacy and raising awareness.

Our next fundraiser and social event is at The Wheel Restaurant, Wigan and Leigh College. A delicious Spanish meal from 6.30pm for just £23. Bring your friends along.

Join us!

SI Swallows Club President, Angela Holmes

Women in Wigan and the surrounding areas who are interested in joining SI Swallows are encouraged to get in touch.

For more information, please contact 07768 290553 or visit

or Facebook @SISwallows