New strip for Local U13s Football Team

By David Hurst
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2024, 03:59 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 12:50 BST
The Hawkley U13s football team have made a strong start to the season and thanks to Worsley Mesnes councillors have a new team strip to make them look as good as their recent results.

Part of the long established Hawkley Hall Football Club, the Under 13s team have made a good start to the season in the Wigan Youth Football League.

After welcoming several new players this year they are now looking to enjoy challenging for league and cup honours in their new kit, bought for them through Brighter Borough funding thanks to Worsley Mesnes Councillors, Helen O'Neill, David Hurst and Paul Molyneux

