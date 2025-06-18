NHS GM launches IVF consultation to ensure fairer access across the region

Residents across Greater Manchester are invited to have their say on proposed changes to NHS-funded In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) services, as part of a six-week public consultation launching on Wednesday, June 18.

The consultation is seeking public feedback on a proposal to offer a consistent IVF treatment policy across all ten Greater Manchester boroughs.

Currently, the number of IVF cycles offered to eligible women aged 39 and under varies depending on where their GP practice is in Greater Manchester. This means that women living only a few miles apart may be offered a different number of cycles, from one cycle to two or three cycles.

This inconsistency stems from historic commissioning arrangements. Now, as the organisation responsible for NHS services across the city region, NHS Greater Manchester is reviewing this to ensure a consistent and fair approach for everyone, regardless of where they live.

The proposal under consultation is to offer:

One full IVF cycle

Plus an additional attempt if the first cycle is cancelled or abandoned (known as “1+”).

This is because:

It ensures fair and equal access to IVF services, regardless of location

This is the current policy in the majority of Greater Manchester, meaning no change for most residents

It aligns with offers in most other parts of England

Affordable for the NHS now and in the future.

This consultation is not proposing changes to the eligibility criteria or the current offer of one cycle for women aged 40-42, which follows national guidance. Instead, it focuses on creating a fair and consistent offer for women aged 39 and under who meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the GM Assisted Conception Policy .

Katherine Sheerin, Chief Commissioning Officer at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “We know that fertility is a deeply personal and often emotional topic, which is why this consultation is so important. We want to ensure that everyone has the chance to contribute to the conversation about how these services are delivered fairly in Greater Manchester.

“Whether you’ve had experience with IVF, are considering fertility treatment, or simply want to share your perspective, please take part and share your views.”

How to have your say:

The consultation runs from Wednesday, June 18 to Tuesday, July 29. You can take part by:

Completing the online survey

Attending one of our local workshops or focus groups, for more information visit our engagement platform

Contacting NHS GM to request information in a different format or language

Contact details:

Website: www.gmintegratedcare.org.uk

Email: [email protected]

Text/Call/WhatsApp: 07786 673762

Freepost: NHS Greater Manchester Engagement Team, Chorley Road, Swinton, Salford, M27 5AS

All responses will be carefully reviewed and considered. A report summarising the feedback will be published to make the final decision, which will be made at a public NHS GM Board meeting later this year.