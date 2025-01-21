Opportunity to improve people’s health and happiness comes to Wigan

By Nicola Kiggin
Contributor
Published 21st Jan 2025, 19:39 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 08:16 BST
Slimming experts in Wigan and surrounding areas are celebrating after a successful 2024 helping members lose a huge amount of weight. Now they have launched a campaign to recruit more people with a passion for helping others doing the “best role in the world”.

Nicola who manages a team of 5 consultants who run groups locally says “we are going through a period of growth and in the past 55 years millions of people have changed their lives with Slimming Worlds brilliant combination of real people eating real food and getting real results”

With obesity at a all time high – two out of three adults in the UK are overweight or obese – and government predict that 80% of men and 70% of women will be overweight or obese in the next decade – the demand for our unique warm and friendly approach has never been greater.

At Slimming World, we have the best eating plan in the world where members can and do lose weight without ever having to go hungry. We also have the best understanding of the psychology of slimming and we choose consultants for their empathy, warmth and understanding. We have the best training in the business too. Every consultant who comes on board goes through an in-depth training program and is awarded diplomas in nutrition and psychology of weight management, as well as successfully running their own Slimming World business.

Local management team - L-R Sarah Cargill, Nicola Kiggin, Sarah Stringfellow, Wendy Jones , Emma Kennedy & Lisa AscroftLocal management team - L-R Sarah Cargill, Nicola Kiggin, Sarah Stringfellow, Wendy Jones , Emma Kennedy & Lisa Ascroft
Local management team - L-R Sarah Cargill, Nicola Kiggin, Sarah Stringfellow, Wendy Jones , Emma Kennedy & Lisa Ascroft

We are looking for people who have lost weight themselves with us, who are looking to share their own success to build a fabulous self-employed career. Slimming world consultants are currently working part time hours but earning full time money and are glad that the role is so flexible it can fit in around family life and even run alongside a full-time job.

If you are looking for a new career for the new year, please contact Team Developer Nicola Kiggin on 07871 951886 to find out more.

