Picture memories: Wigan Carnival from the 1920s to 1980s

By Charles Graham
Published 21st May 2024, 04:55 BST
For many years Wigan Carnival was a major event on the town’s calendar, featuring a long parade of floats, folk in fancy dress and marching bands processing through the centre followed by a big party.

Here are some picture reminders of those days covering more than 60 years. We have quite a lot of carnival pictures in the Wigan Today archives so look out for another retro gallery soon!

1. Wigan Carnival memories

. Photo: STAFF

2. The huge crowd gathered in Standishgate to watch the Wigan Carnival parade pass by in 1977

. Photo: STAFF

3. Wigan's Carnival Queen and her retinue in 1977

. Photo: STAFF

4. The 1982 parade

. Photo: SUBMITTED

