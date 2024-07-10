Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next of kin appeals were made to trace relatives of two women who died in their 60s.

Victoria Coleman, aged 65, died at Dean Court, Mayfield Road, Wigan, yesterday (Tuesday, July 9).

Meanwhile, Annie Dickinson, aged 68, died at Lakeview Care Home, Ena Crescent in Leigh, last Wednesday (July 3).

GMP said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two women.