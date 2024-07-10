Police appeal after deaths of two women in their 60s in Wigan borough

By Alan Weston
Published 10th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Next of kin appeals were made to trace relatives of two women who died in their 60s.

Victoria Coleman, aged 65, died at Dean Court, Mayfield Road, Wigan, yesterday (Tuesday, July 9).

Read More
Tragic: Wigan rugby player who lost everything after becoming hooked on drugs

Meanwhile, Annie Dickinson, aged 68, died at Lakeview Care Home, Ena Crescent in Leigh, last Wednesday (July 3).

GMP said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two women.

Anyone with information on either death is asked to contact the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.

Related topics:PoliceWiganLeigh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.