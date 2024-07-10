Police appeal after deaths of two women in their 60s in Wigan borough
Next of kin appeals were made to trace relatives of two women who died in their 60s.
Victoria Coleman, aged 65, died at Dean Court, Mayfield Road, Wigan, yesterday (Tuesday, July 9).
Meanwhile, Annie Dickinson, aged 68, died at Lakeview Care Home, Ena Crescent in Leigh, last Wednesday (July 3).
GMP said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two women.
Anyone with information on either death is asked to contact the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.
