Residents at Huyton Care Home enjoy magical Wizard of Oz performance by Talespin Theatre

Residents at HC-One’s Roby House Care Home in Huyton, Liverpool, were swept away to the Land of Oz this summer as they enjoyed a heartwarming live performance of The Wizard of Oz, brought to life by the talented Talespin Theatre Company.

The visit was part of a season of uplifting entertainment and activities being held at Roby House to celebrate the summer months. Dressed in dazzling costumes and full of energy, the Talespin Theatre cast delighted residents with their joyful take on the timeless classic, featuring all the beloved characters and songs. Residents clapped, laughed, and sang along as Dorothy and her companions journeyed down the Yellow Brick Road in search of the Wizard.

The care home lounge was transformed into a theatre space for the day, and colleagues made sure everyone had a front-row seat to the fun.

Ruth Baggs, Home Manager at HC-One’s Roby House Care Home, said:

“It was absolutely wonderful. Our residents really love live performances, and this one was especially magical. These kinds of experiences are not only entertaining but also a fantastic way to promote social interaction and wellbeing.”

The performance is just one of many events Roby House is hosting this summer, a season the care home team believes is the perfect time for new residents to join their warm and welcoming community.

Ruth Baggs, Home Manager at HC-One’s Roby House Care Home, added:

“Summer is a wonderful time to move into a care home. With the warmer weather, vibrant gardens, and more opportunities for outdoor events and social activities, it’s a fantastic time to settle into a new environment and meet new friends.”

Talespin Theatre Company performing The Wizard of Oz to residents at HC-One’s Roby House Care Home

To help more families make the most of this vibrant season, HC-One is offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees for anyone who moves into Roby House or another HC-One home in the local area before August 31.

Whether you're seeking residential or nursing care, Roby House offers a kind, caring, and inclusive community where every resident is supported to live their best life.