Residents at Wigan borough care home build confidence by attending new weekly swim session at local pool

A care home in the Wigan borough is helping build the confidence of residents.

At HC-One’s Richmond House Care Home in Leigh, Lancashire, a weekly swimming group for residents has been set up, and there’s been a very successful first session.

To promote independence, social inclusion, mobility and physical activity, colleagues at the nursing care home explored local swimming pools to find a suitable venue to set up a weekly swimming group which residents were more than keen to get involved with.

Howe Bridge Leisure Centre was the chosen venue and on Tuesday 13th August, residents journeyed in the minibus accompanied by colleagues to the centre; equipped with their new swimming costumes and float jackets.

Residents at HC-One's Richmond House Care Home attending first swimming session

Lorraine Scholey, Home Manager at Richmond House, explains why the venue was chosen:

“We visited Howe Bridge swimming pool in Atherton, the equipment and facilities were excellent.

“The staff at the pool were all very helpful.”

Although a little apprehensive at first, as soon as the residents were in the pool they all very much enjoyed the experience and felt a sense of achievement.

When asked about their experience and if they would go again, residents were full of positive comments.

Anthony Cotton, a resident who lives at Richmond House stated:

“I was apprehensive at first about going swimming, when we got there, I couldn’t wait to get going, it felt good when I got in the water, I felt safe with the life jacket and you guys.

“When I was in the water, I felt free and when I got out, I felt as if I had achieved something.

“I would go again, and I would not be nervous next time now that I have done it.”

Fellow resident Edward Haley said:

“It was nice and totally relaxed my legs, it tired me out afterwards. I would go again.”

Keith Tirebuck, who also lives at Richmond House added:

“It was great, I’ve never been in water like that before. Having the life jacket and having people with you gives you confidence.

“I would definitely go again.”

Anthony Byrne, Area Director, commented:

“The team at Richmond House have worked really hard to facilitate swimming sessions for residents at the home.

“After careful planning, they attended the first session last week and are now planning to go weekly.”