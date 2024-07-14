Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People living on two Wigan housing estates are jubilant after plans to install telegraph poles were withdrawn.

Residents on the Woodedge and Mucklows estates in Ashton have been fighting the plans which they said would spoil the appearance of the area.

High speed fibre broadband provider Brsk wanted to install 20 poles on the Woodedge estate, with similar plans for Mucklows.

Residents on Ashton's Woodedge estate got together to oppose plans for telegraph poles

As planning permission is not needed, it was feared work could begin within weeks.

However after a recent meeting with Wigan council officers, Brsk has taken the decision to abandon their full fibre role out on the estates.

Among the residents who have been leading the campaign against the telegraph poles is Karen Claridge, from the Mucklows estate, who joined forces with her counterparts on the Woodedge estate.

She said: "We ran a couple of public meetings to gain residents' support and organised local petition and leaflet drops to show Brsk the strength of feeling against the poles going up.

Mucklows estate residents pictured at a meeting to discuss plans for telegraph poles to be installed

"We are fortunate to live in a fairly green area of Ashton with tree lined streets and no existing telegraph poles. We were never against ‘progress’ or the technology but were well aware that the cabling for this could have been run underground, rather than having unsightly telegraph poles put up everywhere, along with the potential risk to trees which might have got in the way."

She added: "Residents are over the moon that Brsk have withdrawn from the estates.

"We see this as a victory for democracy and that it is always worth fighting for what you believe in, even if it is against a corporate company, and want to share our news with other estates across the country who are fighting similar battles."

A spokesperson for Brsk said: "A recent productive meeting has taken place, attended by Wigan Council and Brsk regarding Brsk's planned rollout of full fibre in the Ashton-in-Makerfield area.

"Brsk informed the council that following numerous surveys carried out on both the Woodedge and Mucklows estates, and due to the inadequate state of the existing infrastructure, Brsk have now taken the decision to cease their roll out plans at both locations.

"Brsk reserves the right to revisit this decision if future demand makes their planned roll out more viable. Wigan Council thanked Brsk for their pragmatic approach and for their continued cooperation."