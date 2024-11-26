..
Rewind: archive pictures of Wigan news and sport in 1985

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
This gallery of memories takes readers back to 1985 and gives just a taste of the events and achievements that were making Wigan’s news and sporting headlines that year.

Amazing to think it’s almost four decades ago now.

1. Wigan scouts who had won a first aid competition

2. Young Wigan lads enjoy a late fall of snow

3. A sad day: the queue for the closing down sale at Lowe's store in Wigan

4. Recipients of engineering awards at Wigan Technical College

