School uniform pop up shop a huge success

With the cost of living crisis impacting many families, Spinning Gate Shopping Centre partnered with The Uniformity Project to provide a pop up shop on the mall on Thursday 31 July between 11am – 3pm. The pop up shop enabled families to take both new and recycled school uniform for free during the school summer holidays ready for the new school term.

The Uniformity Project focuses on recycling used school uniform to provide a cost effective solution for parents whilst ensuring sustainability, improving the environment and reducing the number of school uniforms going to landfill. The Uniformity Project renews and extends the life of uniform, by reusing it, then providing free uniform for parents whilst helping the environment too.

The Uniformity Project stocks uniform for numerous primary and secondary schools in the local area including schools in Leigh, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Atherton, Golborne, Lowton & Tyldesley. The pop up shop provided generic uniforms for various local schools.

This latest recycling initiative follows on from the superb response which the school uniform donation point within Spinning Gate Shopping Centre, providing a convenient town centre drop off point for school uniform. All donated items are forwarded to The Uniformity Project, based on the 5th floor at Spinners Mill.

All items of school uniform are accepted for donations including: jumpers, skirts, blazers, cardigans, ties, PE kits, trousers and shirts, but please ensure that all items are freshly washed before donating.

It couldn’t be easier to donate freshly washed items of school uniform, simply drop them off at the donation station within Spinning Gate Shopping Centre, near to Costa Coffee. All items received will be forwarded to The Uniformity Project for reuse by other families.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with The Uniformity Project by providing a town centre location within Leigh for free school uniform to be collected by families.

It was great to see so many families join us in centre to benefit from the pop up shop.

Whilst shopping in centre with us, please consider recycling your child’s old school uniform to ensure another family can benefit from it.Simply donate freshly washed uniform into our recycling station outside Costa Coffee & we shall ensure all uniform received is forwarded to The Uniformity Project. Many thanks to the hundreds of families who have donated uniform to the scheme so far.

With this free pop up shop and donation point for school uniform, we are working together with The Uniformity Project to help support local families and give back to our community.”

Kerry Bamber, Service Lead for The Uniformity Project said “The school uniform pop up shop held recently at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre was brilliant for raising awareness of our project. Following the pop up shop, we have had queues of families join us at The Uniformity Project which is brilliant! We are based on the 5th floor of Spinners Mill and everyone is welcome to visit us & collect school uniform for their children.”

Spinning Gate, in the heart of Leigh, includes 110,000sq of retail space, offering a wide selection of high street names, independent stores & cafes, with free weekend parking on the adjoining flat surface shopper car park.The centre continues to thrive with increased footfall and high occupancy levels.

