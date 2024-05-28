Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hard work and commitment of local foster carers were celebrated over two weeks as part of Wigan Council’s activities to mark Foster Care Fortnight.

Some of the borough’s longest serving foster carers were acknowledged at a special event in Hindley, receiving awards marking five, 10, 15, and 20 years of service.

Other well-deserving local carers were surprised with gifts of food hampers to thank them for achievements over the past year as part of the nationally recognised week, which runs May 13-26.

Cabinet member for children and families, Councillor Jenny Bullen, said: “Family is so important, and it comes in all shapes and sizes.

“Foster carers and special guardianship carers are vital, offering positive experiences and stability for our children so that they can fulfil their dreams and become successful adults later in life.

“We currently have 242 fostering families including 65 family and friends or kinship carers in the borough, with 20 recruited foster carers approved in the last year, and 11 more currently in assessment.

“I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to every one of you for the positive difference you’re making to the lives of our children and young people.”

The Bernie Allen Award, created in memory of Bernie, who was a foster carer with Wigan Council, is given out annually to someone who has made an outstanding contribution.

This year’s award went to Lynn Dauson, who has been fostering for 15 years, and has had a particularly sad and difficult year, following the death of her son Ian, who had cancer. Lynn continued to foster throughout Ian’s illness, while nursing Ian and supporting her daughter and young granddaughters.

Lynn said: “It was a massive surprise to win this award, my heart was pounding when they announced my name, I was overwhelmed.

“Fostering is something that I’d always wanted to do. I was single so I didn’t think I’d be able to be a foster carer, but I asked the question and of course it doesn’t matter.

“I think I’ve fostered more than 20 children and 19 babies over the years, and I’ve loved it.

“It’s been a joy to see many of them move on to be adopted and I’ve kept in touch with all of them. They call me Nanna Lynn, which is lovely, and it’s so nice to know I’ve made an impact somehow.”

Ruth Speakman and her husband David were recognised for 20 years of fostering.

Ruth said: “The thing I love most about fostering is that you’re making a difference to children who might not have started life in the best circumstances.

“I don’t think I always get it right, but I think that even a small thing I do could make a big difference.

“It’s important to have Foster Care Fortnight as it’s an opportunity to come together and see all the good work that everyone is doing and the difference it’s making, it helps to keep you going.”

Other foster carers to receive awards this year included June Slowey, who received the Staying Put Award. Staying Put means that young people 18+ can remain with their foster carers for a few more years, offering stability and often meaning that the young person is able to take a place at university.

This year’s celebration event also included an award for special guardians, carers who usually begin caring for a friend or family member’s child and go on to receive a special guardianship order for the child they care for. This year’s award went to Paula Colderley, who has cared for her two young grandsons since 2018 and runs a support group for other special guardians.

Nick Barwick was this year’s inspirational speaker at the awards event. Nick, who now has two master’s degrees and runs three businesses, shared his own experience of being in care as a child and talked about the positive difference foster carers make to the lives of children.

Nick said: “Foster Care Fortnight is an important opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the difference foster carers make to young people.

“The day I came into foster care was the day my life was changed for the better, even though I wouldn’t have believed that as a child.

“I came from an environment lacking rules and routine and had a history of abuse. Through patience, consistency, energy and time, my foster carers, and other positive adults in my life, helped me to change my life around. I am proud to have been a foster kid and I now feel such gratitude for that fostering experience.”