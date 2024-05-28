Some of Wigan’s longest serving foster carers are celebrated at special event
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some of the borough’s longest serving foster carers were acknowledged at a special event in Hindley, receiving awards marking five, 10, 15, and 20 years of service.
Other well-deserving local carers were surprised with gifts of food hampers to thank them for achievements over the past year as part of the nationally recognised week, which runs May 13-26.
Cabinet member for children and families, Councillor Jenny Bullen, said: “Family is so important, and it comes in all shapes and sizes.
“Foster carers and special guardianship carers are vital, offering positive experiences and stability for our children so that they can fulfil their dreams and become successful adults later in life.
“We currently have 242 fostering families including 65 family and friends or kinship carers in the borough, with 20 recruited foster carers approved in the last year, and 11 more currently in assessment.
“I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to every one of you for the positive difference you’re making to the lives of our children and young people.”
The Bernie Allen Award, created in memory of Bernie, who was a foster carer with Wigan Council, is given out annually to someone who has made an outstanding contribution.
This year’s award went to Lynn Dauson, who has been fostering for 15 years, and has had a particularly sad and difficult year, following the death of her son Ian, who had cancer. Lynn continued to foster throughout Ian’s illness, while nursing Ian and supporting her daughter and young granddaughters.
Lynn said: “It was a massive surprise to win this award, my heart was pounding when they announced my name, I was overwhelmed.
“Fostering is something that I’d always wanted to do. I was single so I didn’t think I’d be able to be a foster carer, but I asked the question and of course it doesn’t matter.
“I think I’ve fostered more than 20 children and 19 babies over the years, and I’ve loved it.
“It’s been a joy to see many of them move on to be adopted and I’ve kept in touch with all of them. They call me Nanna Lynn, which is lovely, and it’s so nice to know I’ve made an impact somehow.”
Ruth Speakman and her husband David were recognised for 20 years of fostering.
Ruth said: “The thing I love most about fostering is that you’re making a difference to children who might not have started life in the best circumstances.
“I don’t think I always get it right, but I think that even a small thing I do could make a big difference.
“It’s important to have Foster Care Fortnight as it’s an opportunity to come together and see all the good work that everyone is doing and the difference it’s making, it helps to keep you going.”
Other foster carers to receive awards this year included June Slowey, who received the Staying Put Award. Staying Put means that young people 18+ can remain with their foster carers for a few more years, offering stability and often meaning that the young person is able to take a place at university.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.