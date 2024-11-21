Taylor Wimpey Manchester continues support for Festival of the Girl 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey Manchester is proud to have continued its partnership with the Festival of the Girl, reinforcing its commitment to empowering the next generation.

This year, Taylor Wimpey Manchester donated £1,500 to enable the innovative Girls with Drills team to participate in the festival, which took place on 5th and 6th October in London.

In addition, Taylor Wimpey sponsored the "Dream Room/Play Area" competition. This creative contest invited young girls to design their ideal spaces, fostering imagination and confidence. Winners were celebrated with Amazon e-gift cards:

The under 10s winners included Ida Faulkner who took 1st place was awarded a £100 Amazon gift voucher. Orla Soldano was awarded 2nd place and a £50 Amazon gift voucher and Amelia Stewart was crowned 3rd place and won a £25 Amazon gift voucher.

Festival of the Girl

The winners in the over 10s category included Elizabeth Hamilton, who secured 1st place and received a £100 Amazon gift voucher. Amaia Chelpinski followed in 2nd place, earning a £50 Amazon gift voucher, while Eva Milner claimed 3rd place, taking home a £25 Amazon gift voucher.

Jen Toll, Co-Founder of Festival of the Girl, said: “Taylor Wimpey’s support means the world to us. They have helped us grow hugely over the past 6 years and not only enabled hundreds of girls to try out drilling this year at our flagship October event, but they have shown girls that they can get involved in all aspects of housebuilding with their incredible design competition. They are directly empowering generation A to change the future of the workforce, and we couldn’t be a prouder partner.”

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re delighted to support Festival of the Girl again this year. This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering creativity, confidence, and ambition in young girls. Watching them challenge stereotypes and explore new possibilities is incredibly inspiring, and we look forward to hopefully bringing this empowering experience to Manchester in 2025.”

This year, the festival marked its sixth year, and attracted over 2,000 attendees. The initiative challenges gender stereotypes and inspires girls aged 7-11. Festival of the Girl continues to break barriers, offering activities such as wrestling workshops and political panels to empower young girls, encourage self-belief, and promote diverse career aspirations.