Team Brick conquers epic five peaks challenge to combat poverty and homelessness

On Saturday, 10th August, three members of The Brick's team—CEO Keely Dalfen, Executive Assistant Jodie Danner, and Chair of Trustees Paul Plant—successfully completed the Lake District 5 Peaks Challenge and smashed their fundraising target.

With the cost-of-living crisis pushing UK families deeper into poverty—one in three children in Wigan now lives in poverty, and hundreds of families are in temporary accommodation, consequently, the funds raised will be crucial in helping those affected.

As poverty and homelessness continue to escalate in Wigan and Leigh, Team Brick set out on this challenge to make a difference, and this gruelling feat was undertaken to raise £1,500 to support The Brick’s vital services and the team have now raised over £1,800.

The 5 Peaks Challenge, spanning over 12.5 miles (20 km) with an ascent of over 3,000 feet (900 m), involved conquering five demanding peaks in the Lake District, including England’s highest, Scafell Pike. The team faced tough terrain, crags, moorland, and slippery boulders as they trekked towards their goal.

Keely Dalfen at Scafell Pike peak

Reflecting on the challenge, CEO Keely Dalfen said, "I am constantly inspired by our wonderful fundraising volunteers and the challenges they undertake. Taking part in this challenge was my way of walking alongside the people we support—not just during work, but in every aspect of my life. The challenge was tough, but not nearly as tough as what others are going through, and I am privileged to have been part of it."

Executive Assistant Jodie Danner said: " I found the trek very hard on my knees! It was terrifying when we had to scramble up some steep parts and strangely it was the concentration of thinking where to step next that tired us. The views when the cloud lifted were phenomenal and it was a really humbling experience.

“It was important that I took this challenge on because the discomfort felt for one day is nothing in comparison to how some people live on a daily basis. I was proud to be able to help raise money to help the people in my community that don't have the same privileges I have nor a comfortable bed at the end of a hard day.”

Paul Plant, Chair of Trustees, added, "Over the last 18 months, I have seen the need for our services climb exponentially. I can’t ask others to fundraise if I’m not prepared to do it myself. This trek was tough—15 miles, 1,500 meters of ascent, and clambering over boulders. But our mission is to provide immediate relief to those in crisis, and this challenge was a small way to contribute.”

Jodie Danner

The funds raised from this challenge will be used to enhance and supplement The Brick’s homelessness prevention services and supporting young people to overcome their own challenges and help them on their pathway to independence.

Keely concludes: “If you can spare a few pounds to support Team Brick, we would be incredibly grateful. Together we can make a difference and help build a brighter future for everyone.

“As well as the 5 peaks, as part of our fundraising efforts, Jodie and I are taking on the Wigan 10K on 1st September. We would welcome anyone of any ability who would like to join us on our next challenge and have some fun along the way.”

To show your support for Team Brick taking on the 5-Peaks challenge visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/brick5peaks

To sign up for Team Brick at the Wigan 10K email [email protected] before 26th August.

To find out more about The Brick visit: www.thebrick.org.uk