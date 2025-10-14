Team Wigan & Leigh Wins BBC Radio Manchester’s Fundraiser of the Year Award after raising over £200,000 for local charities

Team Wigan & Leigh, a collaborative partnership of local institutions, businesses, and community organisations across the Wigan and Leigh borough, has won the Fundraiser Award at the BBC Radio Manchester Make a Difference Awards. The recognition comes after an outstanding first year of fundraising, during which the team raised and donated over £200,000 for local charities.

Launched in 2024, the team is united by a common goal: to raise vital funds for key charities serving the borough, some including Wigan & Leigh Hospice, The Brick, and Daffodils Dreams CIC. Last year, over 12 major fundraising events, volunteers contributed more than 2,961 hours, completing physical challenges, hosting community events, and rallying widespread support.

“Wigan Council are immensely proud to have been part of this incredible journey with Team Wigan and Leigh. To be recognised as BBC Radio Manchester’s Fundraiser of the Year is a true honour, and it reflects the passion, dedication, and teamwork that make this group so special. The collaboration and sheer commitment of everyone involved is what sets Team Wigan and Leigh apart, and we are delighted to share in this success with such an inspiring team. This award is a testament to what can be achieved when people come together with a shared purpose of raising much needed funds for the many amazing local charities we support in the borough, we couldn’t be prouder.”

The recognition comes after standout achievements such as the National Three Peaks Challenge in 2024, and a full-year programme of events in 2025 including the Kendal Ultra challenge, Haigh Hall family hike, and the EPiC 50 walk.

Leader and partial members of Team Wigan & Leigh.

Louise Brown, Vice Principal of Wigan & Leigh College, added: “We are incredibly proud that Wigan & Leigh College is part of Team Wigan and Leigh and has been recognised with this prestigious award. To be shortlisted from over 150 nominations and then named Fundraiser of the Year is a truly remarkable achievement. This recognition celebrates the dedication, creativity and collaborative spirit of Team Wigan and Leigh, who consistently go above and beyond to support and fundraise for our local community. Their hard work embodies the caring ethos of our college and our commitment to making a real difference beyond the classroom.”

Team Wigan & Leigh’s partnership includes organisations such as Wigan Council, Wigan & Leigh College, Wrightington Wigan & Leigh NHS Trust, Wigan Warriors, Wigan Athletic FC, Leigh Leopards, Greenmount Projects, JJH Building Contractors, and other local supporters.

Throughout 2025, the group has been working towards an ambitious £150,000 fundraising target, hosting a packed calendar of events, including the 100km Kendal Ultra challenge and a series of inclusive community activities across the borough. Many of these events have already taken place, bringing people together and further strengthening community connections while raising vital funds for local causes.