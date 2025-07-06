Dozens of members were in attendance for what is always one of the biggest events of the calendar at the venue off Wigan Lane. Photographs by Paul Blan.
1. 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green
Action from the annual President's Cup competition. Photo: Photographs by Paul Blan - Wigan Bowling Green LTD
2. 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green
The annual President's Cup competition, celebrating the 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green Ltd. Photo: Photographs by Paul Blan - Wigan Bowling Green LTD
3. 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green
Wigan MP Lisa Nandy attends Wigan Bowling Green to open the annual President's Cup competition, celebrating the 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green Ltd. Photo: Photographs by Paul Blan - Wigan Bowling Green LTD
4. 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green
Tony Roscoe - Winner of the annual President's Cup competition. Photo: Photographs by Paul Blan - Wigan Bowling Green LTD
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.