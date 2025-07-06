Wigan MP Lisa Nandy attends Wigan Bowling Green to open the annual President's Cup competition, celebrating the 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green Ltd at their New Lodge ground, off Wigan Lane, Wigan.placeholder image
The 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Club in pictures

By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
MP Lisa Nandy attended Wigan Bowling Green to open the annual President's Cup competition, celebrating the organisation’s 120th anniversary at its New Lodge ground.

Dozens of members were in attendance for what is always one of the biggest events of the calendar at the venue off Wigan Lane. Photographs by Paul Blan.

Action from the annual President's Cup competition.

1. 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green

Action from the annual President's Cup competition.

The annual President's Cup competition, celebrating the 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green Ltd.

2. 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green

The annual President's Cup competition, celebrating the 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green Ltd.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy attends Wigan Bowling Green to open the annual President's Cup competition, celebrating the 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green Ltd.

3. 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy attends Wigan Bowling Green to open the annual President's Cup competition, celebrating the 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green Ltd.

Tony Roscoe - Winner of the annual President's Cup competition.

4. 120th anniversary of Wigan Bowling Green

Tony Roscoe - Winner of the annual President's Cup competition.

