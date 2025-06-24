The Brick Multibank distributes 300 literacy kits to schools and family hubs in Wigan

The Brick Multibank is tackling the issue of literacy inequality head-on with the distribution of 300 literacy kits to schools and family hubs across Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As research from the National Literacy Trust* highlights, 8.6% of children and young people aged 5 to 18 do not own a book, with this figure rising to 12.4% among disadvantaged children. This gap continues to widen, with the number of disadvantaged children without a single book growing steadily since 2020.

The Brick Multibank, a community-driven initiative, provides essential resources, including household goods, toiletries, and school supplies, to families in need. By harnessing partnerships and donations, The Brick ensures that struggling families can access critical items without financial burden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The literacy kits, which contain Roald Dahl books, a bookmark, and a personal message from Amazon employees, were assembled by 40 Amazon volunteers and generously donated to The Brick Multibank. With these kits, Wigan’s young readers will have the opportunity to own and cherish books, fostering a lifelong love of reading.

Jen Johnson and pupil at Landgate School

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, emphasised the importance of literacy access in shaping a child’s future: "Books have the power to inspire, educate, and transport children to new worlds. It is heartbreaking that so many children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, do not own a single book. By distributing these kits, we hope to give children the joy of reading and the tools to succeed in life."*

Beth Hughes, Family Hub Lead at The Meadows, Standish and Shevington and Aspull Family Hubs said: “We’re so grateful to The Brick for donating these Roald Dahl books. For some families, owning books just isn’t a given – this helps us fight literacy poverty in a real, practical way. Every book handed out is a step towards building a love of reading and giving children a better start.”

Jen Johnson, Reading Lead at Landgate School said: “ We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for the wonderful donation of books to our school. Each book was not only a gift in itself but made even more special by the thoughtful, handwritten messages tucked inside on the postcards. These words of encouragement and kindness have truly touched our pupils and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your generosity will continue to inspire a love of reading across our school community. The books are already finding eager hands and curious minds, and the personal messages will spark meaningful conversations about kindness, imagination, and the joy of reading. This donation will have a lasting impact on our learners reading journeys, and we thank you sincerely for making that possible.”

Landgate School and The Brick

The Brick Multibank invites the community to support its mission by donating books and other essential items to help families overcome hardship. For more information, visit www.thebrick.org.uk

* (Picton & Clark, 2023)