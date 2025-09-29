The pupils of Aspull Church Primary School are the stars of the this latest Class Act Wigan picture feature

Encouraging youngsters to be curious about learning is a focal point of teaching at Aspull Church Primary, the latest school to feature in our Class Act picture profile. Headteacher Howard Smout said: "Our children are at the heart of every decision we make at school, in order to ensure they are happy and confident knowing that with God, all things are possible. We offer a high-quality curriculum and a plethora of opportunities, to ensure everyone can achieve and have a positive impact on the world, now and in the future."