The pupils of Aspull Church Primary School are the stars of the this latest Class Act Wigan picture feature

By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th Sep 2025, 08:30 BST
Encouraging youngsters to be curious about learning is a focal point of teaching at Aspull Church Primary, the latest school to feature in our Class Act picture profile. Headteacher Howard Smout said: "Our children are at the heart of every decision we make at school, in order to ensure they are happy and confident knowing that with God, all things are possible. We offer a high-quality curriculum and a plethora of opportunities, to ensure everyone can achieve and have a positive impact on the world, now and in the future."

“We believe that children should be curious about their learning. Through our curriculum and vast range of enrichments, we ensure that children can foster a passion for learning that will help to develop high aspirations and a lifetime of memories. We strive to ensure that all children receive a broad and balanced curriculum; where individual talents can flourish and where all children can experience success in reaching their full potential.”

Looking for a school place for September 2026? Aspull Church Primary School have appointments for their school open days, Monday to Friday October 13 to 17. Contact the school for more details.

Headteacher Mr Smout with Year Six Ambassadors who lead school with pride and enthusiasm for things Aspull. We focus on living out the school vision and being examples of all the values we embody at Aspull Church Primary School.

1. CLASS ACT

Headteacher Mr Smout with Year Six Ambassadors who lead school with pride and enthusiasm for things Aspull. We focus on living out the school vision and being examples of all the values we embody at Aspull Church Primary School. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wellbeing remains a priority at Aspull Church Primary School. Pastoral lead, Mrs Vaal, is sharing our new bespoke feelings boards with Year Two, as they discuss different emotions, how we can recognise how we feel and strategies to help.

2. CLASS ACT

Wellbeing remains a priority at Aspull Church Primary School. Pastoral lead, Mrs Vaal, is sharing our new bespoke feelings boards with Year Two, as they discuss different emotions, how we can recognise how we feel and strategies to help. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Aspull Church Primary School provides a curriculum with children and their wellbeing at the heart of the intent, implementation and impact of all subject areas. A curriculum that has meaning for all children and enriches their knowledge, skills and enthusiasm.

3. CLASS ACT

Aspull Church Primary School provides a curriculum with children and their wellbeing at the heart of the intent, implementation and impact of all subject areas. A curriculum that has meaning for all children and enriches their knowledge, skills and enthusiasm. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Music is at the heart of spirituality in school and where many children shine. The school choir are getting ready to perform at Young Voices concert and Wigan Music Service provide classes in school too.

4. CLASS ACT

Music is at the heart of spirituality in school and where many children shine. The school choir are getting ready to perform at Young Voices concert and Wigan Music Service provide classes in school too. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice