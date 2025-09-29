“We believe that children should be curious about their learning. Through our curriculum and vast range of enrichments, we ensure that children can foster a passion for learning that will help to develop high aspirations and a lifetime of memories. We strive to ensure that all children receive a broad and balanced curriculum; where individual talents can flourish and where all children can experience success in reaching their full potential.”
Looking for a school place for September 2026? Aspull Church Primary School have appointments for their school open days, Monday to Friday October 13 to 17. Contact the school for more details.
1. CLASS ACT
Headteacher Mr Smout with Year Six Ambassadors who lead school with pride and enthusiasm for things Aspull. We focus on living out the school vision and being examples of all the values we embody at Aspull Church Primary School. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. CLASS ACT
Wellbeing remains a priority at Aspull Church Primary School. Pastoral lead, Mrs Vaal, is sharing our new bespoke feelings boards with Year Two, as they discuss different emotions, how we can recognise how we feel and strategies to help. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. CLASS ACT
Aspull Church Primary School provides a curriculum with children and their wellbeing at the heart of the intent, implementation and impact of all subject areas. A curriculum that has meaning for all children and enriches their knowledge, skills and enthusiasm. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. CLASS ACT
Music is at the heart of spirituality in school and where many children shine. The school choir are getting ready to perform at Young Voices concert and Wigan Music Service provide classes in school too. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson