A flagship funding programme to help Wigan borough’s amazing community network has re-opened and applications have been made even easier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan’s Council’s Supporting Communities Fund (SCF) has already provided a £190k boost to nearly 200 grassroots schemes.

Applications are open once again and this time there’s no deadline. In place of a six-week window, the scheme will remain open for the next 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise (VCFSE) organisations are encouraged to apply, with up to £1k available for individual projects.

Wigan’s Council’s Supporting Communities Fund has already provided a £190k boost to nearly 200 grassroots schemes

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Our communities are the beating heart of Wigan borough, and this fund is all about empowering the brilliant local groups who bring people together, support one another, and make a real difference on the ground.

“Whether you’re tackling loneliness, helping people through the cost-of-living crisis, or simply creating spaces where neighbours can connect – we want to hear from you. I’d encourage every grassroots group to take a look and apply.

“A small grant can go a long way when it’s in the hands of passionate people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SCF was launched last year with 189 community-led projects helped by £193,067 of funding.

During its most recent application window 65 organisations were supported with funding of around £88k.

It aims to improve community wellbeing by reducing loneliness, developing and promoting community cohesion, building on community spirit and bringing communities together.

Funding can be used for one-off trips and excursions, long-term contracts and project planning, for example, or for running costs and project planning fees.

Any VCFSE organisation based in Wigan borough can apply, with two applications allowed per group over a 12-month period but no fewer than six months apart.

For more information and how to apply for the fund, visit: Supporting Communities Fund