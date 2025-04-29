Time to put football fans back at the heart of the game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last night, MPs in Parliament voted to support new rules that will put football fans back at the heart of the game - where they belong.

Football clubs are vital to our communities. They bring joy to millions of fans and through their wider work often play a major role in improving the lives of people in their area.

Wigan Athletic is a shining example of how important clubs can be to their community. Our club’s Community Trust supports over 12,500 local people, from working with at-risk young people to help steer them away from anti-social behaviour to supporting elderly people to improve their quality of life.

English football is also one of our greatest exports watched by billions globally and a source of national pride which this Government wants to see thrive for generations to come.

Lisa Nandy MP

Despite this success, irresponsible owners, unsuitable financial models and inadequate regulation have cast a shadow over too many clubs including Wigan Athletic.

Since 1992 over 60 clubs have entered administration with massive knock-on effects for local communities. In recent years we’ve seen the tragic impact of the collapse of clubs like Bury and Macclesfield.

These cases came about because of fundamental governance problems in the game that have led to excessive and reckless risk-taking, with many clubs living way beyond their means.

Latics fans do not need to be told that reform of how football clubs are run is desperately needed and long overdue.

Our recent battles to save Wigan Athletic illustrated the devastating impact that the actions of bad owners can have on a club and a community.

Our experience also exposed the inadequacy of the systems and bodies that were set up to protect clubs.

Fans and the community who should have been at the heart of the process of rescuing our club were shut out and when it came to the crunch the wrong people held all the power.

That’s why yesterday I was so proud, as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, to introduce the new Football Governance Bill in the House of Commons. The legislation passed its initial stage despite efforts by Tory MPs to vote it down.

The Bill seeks to put fans back at the heart of the game, address rogue ownership, and secure the financial sustainability of clubs at all levels of the football pyramid. Central to this is the creation of an Independent Football Regulator.

The Regulator will help protect clubs, ensuring they remain central to their communities, and will collaborate with football authorities to improve the game’s governance and overall stability.

A new owners’ and directors’ test will also be created to ensure that club custodians are suitable, and finances are sustainable.

Football is nothing without its fans. The Bill will strengthen requirements for fan engagement, requiring clubs to consult supporters on issues such as ticket pricing or proposals to relocate their home grounds and will ensure fans have a say on important decisions such as changes to club emblems and shirt colours.

These changes will help ensure supporters from other clubs won’t have to experience the anxiety and pain that Wigan Athletic fans have endured in recent times and will help all clubs throughout the football pyramid to thrive.