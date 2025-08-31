Tony Porter Ponders: Continued Asylum mistakes, two worrying removals in Wigan

Nothing to see here at Wigan Pier

Vandalism is not a way to prove a point over migrants and where have the signage gone from two Wigan Icons?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What has Labour got against our flag? Don’t get me wrong painting red crosses on roundabouts, zebra crossings and the like is pointless vandalism, but flying the St Georges or Union Flags should not be so controversial.

Whenever we see videos of the USA housing estates they seem full of stars and stripes flags. The truth is many of the English population are fed up with successive governments inaction stopping the ‘boats’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not a racist stance, but, as I have said many times before, there are thousands of unknown men being allowed to wander around our towns, cities and villages without any background checks. I have a grown-up daughter and a young granddaughter and I am concerned about their safety and future lives. Many of these ‘boat people’ are from some of the worst parts of the world, my issue is that their view, particularly on women and girls is so far from ours, we are building up a powder keg that is shortly going to explode.

Haigh Hall and there is not even tumble weed to be seen here.

Data up to June this year says that the identified country of origin of these men is mainly Afghanistan: women’s rights within the framework of Sharia law, the Taliban issued numerous decrees that prevent women and girls from exercising their basic rights to freedom of expression, liberty, work and education.

Next Eritrea: Women, like all Eritreans, are denied basic freedoms, including freedom of speech, press, and assembly. Third highest number are from Iran: Iranian law does not criminalize marital rape or other forms of domestic violence. Rape is not classified as a distinct crime under Iranian law.

People who have grown up under these 'norms', and there are much worse in other countries on the list including FGM and force marriages, have no place to be let loose on our streets. Our ideologies are based on equality and respect, how can anyone from cultures so far removed be safe to walk among us, this is not racism, this is common sense and something our brain cell, sorry, government, seem to blatantly ignore. Call me right wing if you want, but if you do you have already lost the argument and any credibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile in Wigan we have seen the progress of the town centre regeneration with the opening of the new Civic centre and, finally, a structure rising from the ground at the site of the new market hall. But once again I fear that two other major long-term projects are stalling.

Haigh Hall, I visited last Wednesday evening and was stunned to see no sign of contractor’s equipment, even the red cabins had gone, the only thing within the hoardings were what seemed like sleepers for the 15” railway, that does seem to be going forward.

More concerning was the removal of all the signs around the site on the hoardings leaving the area, literally, blank. Talking of which, also mentioned on my Wigan Watch 28:08:25 video, I had been excited to see a Wigan Council van in the morning at the site, only to find later in the day that the ‘An Icon Reborn’ hoardings had been partially replaced with blank black ones. Though later in the week one ‘Icon’ hoarding remained. I trust this is so that a new contractor and information will be put up or not?