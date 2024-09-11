Tony Porter Ponders: Is Keir like a child's toy and why I have no Star on Wigan's Walk of Fame

Keir is holding on to his belief that being unpopular is not a problem, by saying the same thing over and over, so lets have a game of Keir Bingo. Should I have a Star on Wigan's Walk of Fame? Obviously not, but I have reasons why.

Another week and more nonsense from Keir Starmer, he is defending the indefensible, the cut of winter fuel payments to pensioners, again, and said in an interview with Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC he is prepared to be unpopular. Well at least he has achieved one of his goals. When pushed on if any Labour MP dared to vote against the allowance cut would they be suspended he replied that’s up to the Chief Whip.

I cannot wait to see how many MPs will dare to vote against this tyrant. Any that do are heroes, not traitors, and any that vote for this should really question their place in the House of Commons. As a Vox pop woman said on Sunday ‘They should be looking after the old people, that’s their number one job’. If anyone puts their career before public duty they should not be in public office, I will be fascinated to see what he does to those who listen to their conscience. If this happens then we no longer have a democratic government, it is a ‘dictatorship’, if Labour MPs are punished for having a conscience, what chance have the rest of us got?

He continued to use the same old lines he has used for ages, including during PMQs, which I watched on iPlayer, he reminds me of one of those child dolls with the string pull that blurts out the same stuff over and over. Next time he is interviewed have this to hand and mark off these statements when, not if, he says them.

I do not consider myself a Wiganer, but maybe a honouree one?

It’s time for Keir Bingo, eyes down look in, can you get a full house? ‘Change’ ‘actions not slogans’ ‘get back to you when we can’ ‘for the past 14 years’ ‘£22m blackhole’ ‘broke the NHS’ ‘Last government didn’t’ ‘I can’t give you a timescale’ ‘Fix the mess they left’ ‘inherited a broken economy’ ‘mend relations with Europe’ ‘Far Right extremists’ ‘difficult decisions’ and finally our favourite from the election campaign ‘my father was a tool maker’.

Meanwhile he has been reportedly looking at sending prisoners to Estonia as our UK prisons are almost full to capacity, many being those who rioted and have received ‘swift justice’. I am sure that Estonia would not take our hardened criminals, murderers and the like, so it would be shocking if the folks who got caught up in the riots were the ones shipped out of the country, more so after Keir scrapped the Rwanda plan for migrants, a plan that Germany is reportedly looking into now in a major rethink over their migrant problems.

I had to laugh the other day when I was asked why I had not got a star on Believe Square yet. Firstly, I have not come close to doing anything that would warrant such an accolade, secondly, I think most Labour Councillors would let me have one even if I had achieved greatness, not even if Hell froze over. My main thinking is I am not a Wiganer, I have lived in Wigan almost thirty-five years but was born in Manchester and grew up in Stalybridge. I would accept being an Honoree Wiganer and I certainly am involved in trying to help pushing Wigan forward, but a Star? Never in a million years would I deserve one.