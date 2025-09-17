Top Chief Nursing Officer Awards for two WWL members of staff

Wigan’s very first Cardiology Nurse Consultant, has received a top award from England’s Chief Nursing Officer.

Helen Titu, from Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) was surprised with a Chief Nursing Officer for England (CNO) Gold Award, for the first time in WWL’s history.

Gideon Agbemafle, a Global Majority Practice Development Nurse within WWL’s Professional Education Team, was also presented with a CNO Silver Award, with both commended for their exceptional contribution to nursing.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, surprised the pair with their awards, and said: “Helen and Gideon embody what it means to be nurses. They are compassionate leaders, making real changes for their patients and communities, and supporting changes and wider improvements across the NHS. It was an honour to present CNO for England Awards to such deserving individuals recognising their work and dedication to our nursing profession.”

Helen, who has over 20 years of dedicated service, has pioneered nurse-led thrombolysis and transformed cardiac care delivery, and is currently undertaking a Health Education England internship focused on early identification of heart disease risk factors, which is poised to influence the health of the local population at scale.

Kev Parker-Evans, WWL’s Chief Nursing Officer said: “Helen’s work is not just clinical — it’s deeply human. Her presence uplifts, her actions heal, and her impact endures. She is a trusted colleague and friend, offering unwavering support in times of crisis, and her guidance and presence during personal moments of need leave a legacy of care and comfort. As well as being a relentless advocate for patient safety, ensuring life-saving interventions are accessible and effective, Helen is also known for her ability to put patients and families at ease during the most frightening moments, delivering care with deep empathy and kindness. We are so proud of her being awarded such a prestigious nursing accolade.”

Commenting on her award, Helen said: “Receiving the Chief Nursing Officer Gold Award is an overwhelming honour. It reflects not only my personal journey, but also the dedication of the incredible teams I’ve had the privilege to work alongside within in Cardiology, Emergency Medicine, and across the wider team at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary. I’m especially grateful to my peers, whose continued support and guidance have shaped my professional growth and I’m proud to serve the NHS and to contribute to improving care for our communities in Wigan and beyond. Patient safety remains at the heart of everything I do, and I remain committed to ensuring that every initiative I lead upholds the highest standards of care.”

Gideon Abegmafle, also serves as CNO/CMidO SAG Fellow for NHS England (Northwest), shaping equity-focused policy and practice across the wider NHS. He was awarded a CNO Silver Award for his support of systemic change for Global Majority staff, improving access to career progression, funding, and leadership development across nursing, midwifery, and allied health professionals (AHPs).

Kev continued: “Gideon is known for his empathy, approachability, and commitment to listening with staff regularly seeking his guidance. He fosters a culture of psychological safety and trust and embodies a deep personal commitment to justice and inclusion, consistently going above and beyond to uplift others and create lasting change. Again, Gideon is a compassionate leader whose work has improved lives, strengthened teams, and made the NHS more inclusive and equitable.”

CNO awards recognise the enormous range of skills, expertise, and enduring compassion that modern nursing represent. They celebrate nurses who go above and beyond their everyday roles to provide excellent care, leadership and inspiration to their colleagues and patients.