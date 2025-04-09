Volunteers in Wigan are Making Every Cuppa Count for Guide Dogs to raise life-changing funds for the charity
Every April, Guide Dogs supporters pop the kettle on, put up their puppy bunting, decorate their cupcakes and enjoy a cuppa with friends, neighbours and colleagues to raise funds to support people living with sight loss across the UK.
The Guide Dogs Wigan Fundraising Group is joining in this annual fundraising activity by hosting tea, coffee and cakes at the Guide Dogs North West Regional Centre on Gibfield Park Avenue in Atherton, on Saturday 26 April from 10am to midday. You will also be able to buy Guide Dogs merchandise and chat to volunteers and staff about Guide Dogs, and how you can get involved.
Today, Guide Dogs leads the world in breeding and training working dogs, creating unique and carefully matched partnerships that provide life changing support. Guide Dogs is working to give more people with sight loss the confidence and skills they need to live the life they choose.
Sophie Crompton, Guide Dogs Make Every Cuppa Count spokesperson said: “We are so very grateful to all the individuals, groups and organisations who support us by hosting a Make Every Cuppa Count in April. Every day 250 more people join the 2 million already living with sight loss and this number is set to double by 2050.
“As sight loss increases, our expert staff, volunteers and life-changing dogs will be there to support them. To help us continue this support, please get involved and host your own tea party, coffee morning or bake sale. What a great excuse to get together over a cuppa and cake!”
Every cuppa really does count:
- £8 could buy a collar for a working guide dog.
- £16 could buy a ‘puppy in training’ jacket for one of ourpuppies.
- £29 could pay for an hour of specialist training for a guide dog.
- £80 could buy a puppy raising kit for the volunteers who look after our puppies during their first year.
Anyone is welcome to come along, but please email [email protected] so we know how many cakes to make!
To find out how you can get involved in Make Every Cuppa Count, visit www.makeeverycuppacount.org.uk