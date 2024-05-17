Wigan borough and Westhoughton councillors work together to highlight sewage dumping into local waterway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As summer approaches, more and more people are taking time out to appreciate our local green spaces and waterways.

Yet, as many dog owners and families going out for a weekend walk can attest, our local brooks, streams and rivers are being heavily contaminated by regular sewage discharges. In many areas, despite increased monitoring, the situation appears to be getting even worse.

Residents in the Bolton West and Leigh and Atherton constituencies are frequently reporting their concerns to the Environment Agency, but they’re also getting in touch with their local councillors and parliamentary candidates.

In 2023, Bolton West saw 6,100 hours of continuous sewerage dumped into its waterways, and in Leigh that was even higher, with 10,248 hours of effluent pumped into its watercourses. Both areas saw a significant increase in the amount of sewage discharges based on 2022 data from The Rivers Trust.

John McHugh, Phil Brickell, Jo Platt, Samantha Brown, David Chadwick

Samantha Brown, councillor for Leigh West, goes one step further, stating: “What’s particularly concerning is that not all sewer overflows are being monitored, so the situation could be far worse than the official figures are currently showing us.”

The state of our waterways is a cross-boundary issue, which has councillors, campaigners and political candidates working together to raise awareness about the volume of sewage and effluent flowing through both areas, as well as the detrimental impact that it is having on local wildlife.

In 2023, Westhoughton saw 1,850 continuous hours of sewerage discharges going directly into Hall Lee Brook, which then flows into Leigh via Westleigh Brook, behind Westleigh High School, and then onto Pennington Flash.

John McHugh, Councillor for Westhoughton South said, “Westhoughton residents have contacted me in disgust at the raw sewage being discharged into their local waterways and I will continue to shine a light on this unacceptable state of affairs.”

New Lee Brook

David Chadwick, Councillor for Westhoughton South noted, “It’s time the water companies are held to account for the systemic dumping of effluent into our streams and rivers.”

It’s clear that not enough is being done, and that an increase in monitoring hasn’t resulted in action being taken to bring about the improvements that are needed.

From one outlet alone, on Gloucester Street in Atherton, sewerage discharges into Collier Brook more than doubled in just one year, from 642 hours of continuous discharges in 2022, rising to 1,360 hours in 2023.

Local campaigner, Paul Blinkhorn who has previously coordinated cleanups in Collier Brook states, “It’s noticeable in the grey discoloured water, the stench and the scum on the surface of the water. It’s time we put our environment before profit”.

Paul Blinkhorn, Jo Platt and Samantha Brown (Leigh and Atherton)

With a general election on the horizon, a Labour government would force all companies to monitor every single water outlet under independent supervision, plus severe and automatic fines for illegal sewage discharges.

Jo Platt, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Leigh and Atherton said, “I’ve had many reports from residents, concerned about the sewage going into our local environment. I’ve seen first-hand how dire things are and am committed to holding the water companies, and this government to account. Leigh and Atherton’s residents should be able to feel confident about getting out into our green spaces and engaging with our local waterways - whether that be getting involved in open water activities at Pennington Flash, letting their dogs play near open water or skimming stones with their children or grandchildren”.

Phil Brickell, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Bolton West said, “Only a Labour government will tackle illegal sewage discharges – with bonuses for water bosses withheld and criminal charges brought for repeated illegal sewage discharges.

I’m a whitewater kayaker and I’ve spent countless hours enjoying our inland waterways. I know how poor water quality impacts our environment and I won’t tolerate it. People across Bolton West deserve better.”

Local councillors, candidates and campaigners

Residents are being encouraged to report any pollution incidents, illegal activities or anything else of concern to The Environment Agency, which has hotlines open 24 hours a day: 0800 80 70 60.