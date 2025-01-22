Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following the incredible success of last year’s inaugural event, the Wigan Borough Business Awards are officially back for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious awards evening, which celebrates the achievements of local businesses, will take place on Saturday September 27 2025 at the Brick Community Stadium, Wigan.

Now in its second year, the Wigan Borough Business Awards promise to be even bigger and better, with new opportunities for businesses to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s awards will feature a diverse range of categories, showcasing innovation, creativity, and excellence across various sectors.

Wigan Borough Business Awards

Whether prospective entrants are a start-up, a thriving SME, or a larger enterprise, there is a place for every business to celebrate its success.

The year may yet be young but it is already time to be thinking about entering this prestigious competition and the benefits it could bring.

Organised and hosted by local networking groups Professionals of Wigan (POW) and Fubhub, in collaboration with Digital Partner ATTAIN, the Wigan Borough Business Awards aim to celebrate the people and businesses that contribute to the growth of our local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s awards saw an unforgettable evening of celebration, with more than 400 guests attending, outstanding entertainment, and some incredible moments which highlighted the true spirit of our business community – a community which Team WBBA are incredibly proud to be a part of!

Winners at last years Wigan Borough Business Awards

Businesses across the borough are invited to nominate, enter directly, or become a sponsor or partner for the 2025 awards.

Sponsorship packages offer excellent opportunities for exposure, connection, and celebration, positioning their brand at the heart of Wigan’s most anticipated business event of the year.

Additionally, this year’s awards will continue to include special features such as a charity fund-raiser, and the much-anticipated Networking Reception, offering invaluable opportunities for collaboration and connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries and nominations officially open on Saturday February 1 2025 via the awards website, and for highlights of the 2024 awards, visit the photo gallery and watch the event video on the website to relive the magic.

Readers can also see how last year’s winners, such as Greenmount Projects, made headlines as the Wigan Borough Business of the Year!

The organisers of the awards had this to say: “The Wigan Borough Business Awards are a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of our local business community, and we couldn’t be more excited to launch the 2025 awards.

"Last year’s event was a true testament to the strength, resilience, and the power of collaboration that define our borough, and we’re looking forward to building on that success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The awards provide a platform to showcase the amazing talent, hard work, and dedication of businesses and individuals across Wigan and Leigh.

"We invite everyone to get involved, whether through nominations, sponsorship, or attendance, and join us in making 2025 our biggest and best celebration yet.”

For more information please either email: [email protected] or visit the website www.wiganboroughbusinessawards.co.uk

An awards spokesperson said: “Let’s make 2025 another unforgettable year for Wigan Borough businesses.

"Join us in celebrating success, creating valuable business connections, and strengthening the heart of our business community!”