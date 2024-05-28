Wigan borough resident claims man of the year after losing nine and a half stone at Slimming World

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet Jack, the inspiring Slimming World Man of the Year for Catherine’s PM session! On Thursday, Jack proudly received his 9 1/2 stone award, a milestone in his incredible weight loss journey. Reflecting on his achievement, Jack shared his excitement: "I've just ordered my holiday clothes and I still can't believe that they're a size L instead of XXXX-L. It's given me so much choice."

Jack attributes much of his success to staying committed to his group sessions. "Staying to group is important, and I make time each week. I get so much motivation and fresh ideas," he explained. His dedication has undoubtedly brought a new dynamic to the evening session, which now boasts three more men inspired by his progress.

Embracing Slimming World's unique Body Magic plan, Jack has developed a newfound love for running, regularly setting and breaking personal records. His passion for healthy living extends to the kitchen, where he has become a TikTok sensation under the handle Fatboyslimmer00, sharing his culinary creations with a growing audience.

Jack's journey is a testament to the transformative power of determination and support. His story is not just about weight loss but about gaining a healthier, more vibrant life. He looks fantastic and serves as an inspiration to all.

Jack: Before VS After

Interested in joining? Contact Catherine on 07506 614719 for more information about our eight weekly sessions.

🗓️ Tuesday @ 3 PM, 4:30 PM, 6 PM 📌 St John's Church Hall, Atherton Rd, WN2 4SA