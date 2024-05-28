Wigan borough resident claims man of the year after losing nine and a half stone at Slimming World
Jack attributes much of his success to staying committed to his group sessions. "Staying to group is important, and I make time each week. I get so much motivation and fresh ideas," he explained. His dedication has undoubtedly brought a new dynamic to the evening session, which now boasts three more men inspired by his progress.
Embracing Slimming World's unique Body Magic plan, Jack has developed a newfound love for running, regularly setting and breaking personal records. His passion for healthy living extends to the kitchen, where he has become a TikTok sensation under the handle Fatboyslimmer00, sharing his culinary creations with a growing audience.
Jack's journey is a testament to the transformative power of determination and support. His story is not just about weight loss but about gaining a healthier, more vibrant life. He looks fantastic and serves as an inspiration to all.
Interested in joining? Contact Catherine on 07506 614719 for more information about our eight weekly sessions.
🗓️ Tuesday @ 3 PM, 4:30 PM, 6 PM 📌 St John's Church Hall, Atherton Rd, WN2 4SA
🗓️ Thursdays @ 8 AM, 9:30 AM, 11 AM, 3 PM, & 5 PM 📌 Cornerstone Church, Wigan Rd, BL5 3RQ