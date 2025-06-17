It will be a time for reflection and looking forward as a venerable local institution reaches another landmark this month.

For on June 22 Wigan Bowling Green Ltd will celebrate its 120th anniversary on President’s Cup Day.

Scores of members, some now too frail to compete, are expected to attend the celebration at the Bellingham clubhouse, an event all the more significant because this birthday will be the first in its history when it has boasted both a female president and vice-president.

And while looking back on well over a century of sport and socialising, the club is forever on the recruitment trail and looking for fresh, young blood while promoting its hospitality facilities which are already used by other organisations and people looking to host events.

From left: Steven Brown, vice-president Julie Blan, Paul Blan, president Pat Roscoe, Coun George Davies and Neil Jolley - who has been a member since 1970

For some folk it is a family affair. Take vice-president Julie Blan for instance who says bowls has been a part of her life for as long as she remembers. Her dad Leonard Unsworth was the first to join, her husband Paul is a member and so too their son Jonathan, although some may be surprised to learn that Julie doesn’t actually play!

She said: “This is a very special place and we are not the only family where several generations have played and do play.

"The President’s Cup is one of the biggest social events of the year when most of the members – of whom there are currently 80 – turn up. My dad and husband have both won it so we only need Jonathan to complete the set now!

"I actually don’t bowl myself but it’s in my blood and I love it.”

Wigan Bowling Green Limited, vice-president Julie Blan, left, and president Pat Roscoe

The crown green club was founded in 1905 as a splinter group from the local subscription club following a fall-out between members. The same two greens have been played on for all that time.

For decades it was a men-only organisation but women were allowed in during the 1960s and then they could become members if their husbands were on the books. Now there is full equality, as demonstrated by the top two honorary roles in the club.

There are nowhere near as many bowling greens and clubs in the Wigan area as there used to be, the demise of pubs and clubs taking their tolls and even Mesnes Park’s once billiard table-smooth greens have been allowed to run to seed.

So it is doubly important that those remaining survive and, in order to do that, they are diversifying. There are now a couple of pool teams and a darts team who play at the clubhouse, a nursery runs there from Monday to Friday and the premises are also hired out for other events and functions, many unconnected to bowling.

The list of presidents at Wigan Bowling Green Ltd going all the way back to 1905

Julie said: “We are actively looking for new members in order to keep up the momentum.

"The club is a lovely place. Even though it’s just off Wigan Road it’s very peaceful with a beautiful view across the Douglas valley.

"And bowls is a quintessentially English sport where you can have a competitive game then shake hands and go for a pint with your opponent afterwards. It seems that everyone in the bowling community knows each other.”