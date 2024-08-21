Wigan care home hosts concert to raise funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan-based care home has raised over £800 for The Lewy Body Society after hosting a dementia concert at the home.

Worthington Lake Care Home, based in Standish, is part of the Millennium Care Group a B Corp certified care home provider with four homes in Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

The home hosted a charity event to raise vital funds for The Lewy Body Society, the only UK charity dedicated exclusively to Lewy body dementia, the second most common form.

Opening their doors to the friends and family from across the community, residents and staff worked hard all week preparing for the event.

Home Manager, Kim, helps a young guest with the candy floss machine.

The day brought great weather perfect for the home’s BBQ, the children’s bouncy castle and the stalls full of handmade items.

Local singers, Neil Dunlop and Friends, performed in the sun while the concert was attended by Jacqui Cannon, Chief Executive of The Lewy Body Society.

Alisha Bromley, Activity Coordinator at Worthington Lake, said:

“We had such a great turnout for an amazing cause, we’d like to thank all that came and helped our fundraising. Since taking on this role I have wanted to organise a dementia concert. Music has a hugely positive impact on people living with dementia.

“The Lewy Body Society do amazing work, is at the forefront of research and helps raise awareness for a condition that affects Worthington Lake Care Home residents.

“After meeting Jacqui Cannon at a training event, we were inspired to support such a great cause.”

Jacqui Cannon, Chief Executive of The Lewy Body Society, said:

“As we celebrate the Society’s 18th year, we remain grateful for all the support we have, and we will continue with our mission to educate the public, decision-makers, researchers and the medical profession about the reality of Lewy body dementia and its impact on families.

“We’re especially grateful to the staff at Worthington Lake for organising a Sing for Dementia event, thanks also to the singers and everyone who came and supported the event. This type of fundraiser has a special meaning for us as a Wigan-based charity operating nationally."

Worthington Lake Care Home is part of the Standish Care Village, a unique care setting in the North West providing a continuity of care like no other in the region alongside Lakeside and Langtree Care Home.

Worthington Lake Care Home is the best care home in Wigan according to carehome.co.uk.

For more information, visit: www.millennium-care.co.uk