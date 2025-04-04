Wigan care home rated Top 20 home in the Carehome.co.uk awards 2025 in the North West

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rosebridge Court received a perfect overall rating of 10/10, based on independent reviews, in recognition of the high standards of care provided at the home – which provides nursing dementia services for the local community

HC-One’s Rosebridge Court Care Home, in Hindley, Wigan, is celebrating success after residents and relatives voted them as one of the Top 20 recommended care homes in the North West in the Carehome.co.uk awards 2025.

Carehome.co.uk, the UK's leading care home directory and comparison website, holds its annual Care Home Awards to recognise the 20 top-rated care homes in each region of the UK.

These are based on individual review scores that carehome.co.uk have received from residents, and their friends, family and loved ones, demonstrating real life opinions and first-hand experiences from those most closely connected to the home.

Rosebridge Court colleagues and residents holding up their Top 20 Carehome.co.uk awards banner

The 46-bedded home received a ‘Good’ CQC report in July 2023, across all categories, demonstrating that the home is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

HC-One is committed to providing the highest standards of care in every community they serve, which is demonstrated by their 9.6/10 average rating on the carehome.co.uk website – which is among the highest review scores across the care home sector.

Cheryl Little, HC-One’s Rosebridge Court Care Home Manager, said:

“At Rosebridge Court, our residents and their families, friends, and loved ones truly mean the world to us. Knowing that they recognize and appreciate the love, dedication, and care our team puts into everything we do is incredibly heartwarming.

“It’s deeply rewarding to see their support reflected in their heartfelt reviews on carehome.co.uk and in our achievement of being ranked as one of the Top 20 Care Homes in the North West. Their trust and appreciation inspire us every day."

Rachael Junge, HC-One’s Managing Director for the North West, said:

“I’m thrilled that Rosebridge Court has been recognised as a winner of the Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Award 2025 for the North West, thanks to the independent reviews from those who’ve used our services over the past year.

“This incredible achievement highlights our commitment to being the top choice for residents, their families, and our team members in every community we serve.”

In total, twelve HC-One homes received a carehome.co.uk award for being among the Top 20 care homes in their respective regions, with five HC-One homes in the North East, three in the North West, three in Scotland and one located in Wales.