Wigan care home team take on charity walk in support of Kidney Research UK

Colleagues from HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home in Hinley, Wigan, took part in the Wigan Pub Walk to raise vital funds for Kidney Research UK, a charity very close to their hearts.

The fundraiser has a deeply personal meaning for the team. In June 2023, Deputy Home Manager, Joni Bramwell’s sister, Vicky, was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney failure. After months of tests, Joni was found to be a match and made the life-changing decision to donate her kidney. Following six months of intensive screening, the sisters underwent surgery on 20th May 2024.

Just four weeks later, Joni was back at work at Ash Tree House, and both she and Vicky have made a full recovery. Inspired by their journey, Joni and her colleagues were determined to raise awareness and funds to support the ongoing work of Kidney Research UK.

The walk began at Formby’s in Hindley, before stopping at The Kirkless Hall Inn; The Crown at New Springs; The Colliers Arms; Two Left Feet at Haigh; The Boars Head at Standish; Forbes on the Lane, Wigan; The Cherry Gardens; The Millstone; Real Crafty; Charles Dickens and Finishing at Wigan Central.

Colleagues at HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home fundraising for Kidney Research UK

Donations were collected along the route, with additional fundraising through sponsorships and a fun “Guess the Kidney Donations” activity.

Joining Joni on the walk was her sister Vicky; Marie Phillips, Front of House Manager; Carer Kelly Orme, and staff from Wigan Renal Unit, who supported Vicky throughout her treatment. The fundraising effort has so far raised a total of £1370.06 so far.

Speaking about the event, Deputy Home Manager at HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home, Joni Bramwell said:

“Kidney Research is a cause that means everything to me and my family. I’m so grateful to have been able to help my sister, and we want to raise as much as possible to support research that can give hope to others facing kidney disease. I’m proud to have done this alongside my colleagues, friends, and family.”

HC-One Ash Tree House’s Home Manager, Ben Lee, added:

“We are all incredibly proud of Joni’s bravery and the strength shown by both her and Vicky throughout their journey. Our whole home was behind them in this fundraiser and thank you to our local community for their support too.”

If you would like to support the Ash Tree House team in their charity walk and donate to Kidney Research UK, please visit: Home | Kidney Research UK | UK Kidney Disease Charity or call 0300 303 1100.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes