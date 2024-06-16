Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stark insight into the parlous state of church finances was revealed by a Wigan parish priest.

Father Anthony Mangnall laid out the reality of trying to make ends meet in his latest weekly bulletin to parishioners of Holy Family Catholic Church in Platt Bridge,

He reveals that the overdraft on the parish bank account has now risen, from £19,000 at the end of last year, to £26,000, adding: "Quite simply, as with life in general for many of us, necessary expenditure is far greater than our current or projected income. And the gap is steadily widening."

Holy Family RC Church in Lily Lane, Platt Bridge, Wigan (street view)

He goes on to say: "Potholes in the church car park were filled in a few years ago but since then another 12 have appeared. These will soon be filled in at an expected cost of about £1,000. Ideally the car park needs to be resurfaced but a quote for this work 15 years ago came to £25k plus VAT – it would be more than double that now."

He says that the church will save "a tiny sum" over the next few months by not using any gas for heating - "although we won’t be charged less from July since we pay commercial rates, not domestic, for our gas and electricity."

Fr Mangnall adds: "But this time of year is also the time for statutory checks required of public buildings, some required by law for us to remain open, others required by our insurance company, a few imposed upon us by the archdiocesan oligarchy.

"Recent checks have been Fire Risk Assessment, Health and Safety Risk Assessment, Fire Alarm and Equipment Checks, Asbestos Survey, Drains and Gutters, and (this is a new one) Water Temperature and Bacteria Level Check. For each one of these we are charged a few hundred pounds - a whole Sunday’s Offertory Collection in one go!

"Our main source of regular income is the weekly Offertory Collection which has greatly decreased in recent years and currently amounts to around £360 per week, which from an average Sunday Mass attendance of around 85 people works out at just £4.20p per person. Some give more; some give less.

"The increased cost of living is affecting everyone, but is there any possible way you could increase the amount you give to your church each week, especially if you haven’t increased your giving for a few years?

"Some Christian denominations require the ‘tithing’ of 10% of disposable income from their members – and they get it. While we’re not asking for such a large sum, may we suggest an amount of at least £10 per adult Mass-goer each week as an offering (even a sacrifice) made to the Lord? And if you are already giving this amount, or more as one or two do, then a very sincere Thank You."

Fr Mangnall, who was born in Platt Bridge and has been at Holy Family church for the past 18 years, told Wigan Today: “This is a situation which is affecting most churches nowadays.

"Numbers have dropped and the pandemic clearly didn’t help. People couldn’t come to us and not everyone has returned.