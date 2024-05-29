Wigan charity celebrates opening of new shop in the borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan and Leigh charity, The Brick, celebrates the opening of its new charity shop in Leigh.

The special launch event took place on May 24th, bringing together staff, volunteers, and loyal customers to celebrate the reopening and to introduce the new location. Gordon Macdonald, Reuse Manager at The Brick, expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, " We are delighted to be here on Bradshaw Gate in Leigh. Our remit is not just retail; it's about encouraging upcycling and reuse from the donations coming into the charity to minimise waste as much as possible.”

The Brick's Charity Shop in Leigh has garnered overwhelming support from the community. Macdonald acknowledged the dedication of their loyal Leigh customers, who would travel to Wigan to visit their Gidlow Lane charity shop after the unfortunate closure of their previous location. Now, with the new shop open, The Brick eagerly anticipates welcoming back their valued customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanning an impressive 1,200 square feet, the new shop offers a wide range of items, including clothes, furniture, home goods, and bric-a-brac. The strategic location on Bradshaw Gate places The Brick among 12 other charity shops, creating a vibrant environment where customers can enjoy a charity shop circuit, visiting each one in turn.

The Brick Shop Team - Keith Easdale, Gordon MacDonald and Sharon Farrell

Macdonald emphasised the charity’s commitment to promoting re-use and providing affordable goods to the people of Leigh.

"We are really flying the flag for re-use and affordable goods for people in Leigh," Macdonald stated proudly. "Everyone at The Brick is thrilled to be a part of this thriving community."

With the expansion into Leigh, The Brick is actively seeking growth opportunities, aiming to open more shops and recruit additional staff members and volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those interested in a career at The Brick or joining as a volunteer are encouraged to get in touch with The Brick to embark on this exciting journey.

The Brick Shop

The Brick extends its heartfelt gratitude to the local businesses that have supported their reopening. From providing homemade cakes for the opening event to balloon displays and marketing materials, the ongoing support of local businesses plays a vital role in The Brick's ability to fulfill its mission.

The new Brick Charity Shop is at 95 Bradshawgate, Leigh.

Opening times: Monday - Saturday, 9:30am - 4:30pm