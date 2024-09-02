Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Chess Club Launches Junior Academy to Inspire the Next Generation of Chess Players

Wigan Chess Club, a cornerstone of our community, has proudly launched its new Junior Section, the Wigan Chess Academy. Spearheaded by members of the club the Academy is dedicated to teaching and developing the game of chess among children aged 6 to 16. This exciting initiative marks a significant milestone for the club, which was reformed in January 2024 and has since gone from strength to strength.

Thanks to a generous grant from Wigan Brighter Borough Fund, the Wigan Chess Club has been able to set up the Junior Academy with the aim of fostering young talent and promoting the game of chess in our community. The Academy, which meets every Thursday at Clifton Street Community Centre on Poolstock Lane, opened its doors on August 29th. We were thrilled to welcome 12 young chess enthusiasts, ranging in age from 6 to 16, to our inaugural session.

The first session saw a mix of newcomers learning the basics of chess and more experienced players eager to hone their skills. This diversity in experience levels is something we are particularly excited about, as it reflects the Academy's mission to cater to all skill levels and encourage a lifelong love of the game.

As we look ahead, we are optimistic about the growth of the Wigan Chess Academy. We hope to see our numbers increase in the coming weeks as more young people discover the joys of chess. Furthermore, we aim to establish partnerships with local Junior and High Schools to introduce chess as an educational tool that enhances cognitive skills, strategic thinking, and patience—valuable life skills that extend far beyond the chessboard.

The main Wigan Chess Club itself continues to thrive, with regular meetings every Thursday from 7:15 to 10:30 PM at St Judes Social Club on Poolstock Lane. The club's reformation earlier this year has breathed new life into Wigan's chess scene, and the establishment of the Junior Academy is yet another testament to our commitment to nurturing talent and promoting the game in our community.

We invite all parents and guardians to bring their children along to the Wigan Chess Academy, where they can learn, play, and grow in a supportive and encouraging environment. Whether they are complete beginners or budding grandmasters, there is a place for everyone at the Wigan Chess Academy.

For more information about the Wigan Junior Chess Academy or the main Wigan Chess Club please contact Paul Keevil, Secretary of Wigan Chess Club at [email protected] .We look forward to welcoming new members and seeing the Academy flourish in the months and years to come.