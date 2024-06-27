Wigan college students meet the candidates ahead of General Election
and live on Freeview channel 276
Winstanley College hosted a dynamic hustings event on Tuesday25th June, bringing together candidates from four major political parties ahead of the General Election 2024. The event was chaired by first year student Daisy Harris, and featured discussion and debate on critical issues.
Candidates in attendance included Robert Kenyon (Reform UK), John Skipworth (Liberal Democrats), Simon Finkelstein (Conservative) and Joshua Simons (Labour).
The event saw impressive engagement from politics students who posed well-researched questions to the candidates on topics ranging from the sustainability of the NHS, educational reforms, and immigration.
Among the audience was Sam Flemming, former student of Winstanley College who graduated in 2020. Having recently completed his degree in Politics and International Relations at Manchester University, Sam was keen to return and hear what the candidates had to offer.
Politics teacher, David Cartwright, who organised the event commented: ‘As the General Election 2024 approaches, events like this highlight the importance of political engagement and education in shaping the future of the country. I’ve been very impressed with how the students have engaged with the candidates.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.