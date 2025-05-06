Wigan community unites for Three Peaks Challenge to support Mental Health Awareness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Led by Kieran Jones, Peer Mentor Coordinator from Wigan Living Well Mental Health Service, a dedicated group has come together to embark on a challenging journey during Mental Health Awareness Week, beginning on May 12.

The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales, with the goal of raising funds for the Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) charity. Donations will support peer initiatives in the Wigan Borough, helping to create a supportive environment for those affected by mental health issues.

Exercising in nature promotes a sense of calm and clarity. Hiking not only boosts physical health but also enhances mental wellbeing by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.

By taking part in the National Three Peaks Challenge, the team aims to highlight these benefits and inspire others to embrace hiking as a tool for mental health support, encouraging everyone to step outside and experience the positive impact of nature on mental health.

Jack Doherty (left) and Kieran Jones (right).

Drawing from his own mental health experiences and embracing the theme of ‘community’ for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, Kieran has co-created a supportive community with Jack Doherty, owner of Suits U Fitness, a gym based in Wigan. Together, they are embarking on this journey with colleagues from GMMH, as well as local charities and businesses from the borough.

Kieran Jones, Peer Mentor Coordinator at Wigan Living Well, said: "Peer support is crucial in the journey towards mental health recovery. Having someone who understands and shares similar experiences can make a world of difference. It fosters a sense of belonging and provides invaluable emotional support, helping individuals feel less isolated and more empowered to overcome their challenges.

“By conquering the highest peaks in the UK, we hope to inspire others and demonstrate the power of community in overcoming mental health challenges.”

The challenge will see the group hiking up Ben Nevis in Scotland on Tuesday, May 13, followed by Scafell Pike in the Lake District on Wednesday, May 14 and concluding with Snowdon in Wales on Thursday, May 15.

The team from GMMH taking part in a training walk at Malham Cove.

Donations to the GMMH charity will directly benefit peer support initiatives, making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by mental health issues in the Wigan Borough community.

To donate, please visit: https://wonderful.org/fundraisers/Nl6xE.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please contact your GP or visit our website for more information about the services we offer: https://www.gmmh.nhs.uk/

For urgent mental health support, you can call NHS 111 and select the mental health option (option 2) to talk to a mental health professional and get help 24/7.