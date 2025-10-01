Wigan Council’s Children and Young People’s Health Summit 2025 – A Recap

On Monday 29 September 2025, Wigan Council hosted the Progress With Unity Children and Young People’s Health Summit at The Edge Conference Centre, Wigan. The event brought together council officers, partner organisations, and representatives from the voluntary and community sector to focus on the health and wellbeing of children and young people across the Borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday 29 September 2025, Wigan Council hosted the Progress With Unity Children and Young People’s Health Summit at The Edge Conference Centre, Wigan. The event brought together council officers, partner organisations, and representatives from the voluntary and community sector to focus on the health and wellbeing of children and young people across the borough.

The summit formed part of Progress With Unity, the council’s long-term mission for change over the next decade. A key feature of this programme is that its youth-focused priorities have been shaped directly through engagement with children and young people themselves. Insights from Young People The event was opened by Laura Wharton from Wigan Council’s Public Health team, who presented findings from the annual Greater Manchester “Be Well” survey. Encouragingly, results showed that 89% of local children reported hope for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the survey also highlighted significant challenges. Many young people expressed that they feel unsafe in public spaces, including Wigan town centre and transport hubs. While some professionals suggested these perceptions may not reflect actual risk, young people emphasised the need for their concerns to be acknowledged and taken seriously.

Sophie from Healthwatch Wigan & Leigh during a workshop discussing Young minds and mental health

A video presentation shared further insights into young people’s lived experiences, with comments ranging from pride in local sports teams and neighbourhoods, to concerns about issues such as antisocial behaviour, litter, drug and alcohol misuse, and gender-based safety. Laura Wharton also introduced the council’s work on poverty-proofing, noting that definitions of neglect can sometimes fail to account for the realities of poverty. For example, missed health appointments might stem from families pawning essential items such as phones, reflecting financial hardship rather than parental neglect.

Collette outlined the scope of provision at the Meadows Family Hub, which currently houses 42 different services. While some overlap exists, this diversity was recognised as a strength, providing children and families with greater choice and access to support. The Role of Culture and Education The charity Curious Minds emphasised the importance of cultural and creative opportunities in supporting children’s development and tackling discrimination.

However, concerns were raised about inequalities in access, with cultural activities less accessible to children from low-income families. Speakers reinforced that the borough already possesses the necessary assets, and that more effective deployment of these resources is required. Reflections and Next Steps Speakers, including Kevin and Julie Haywood of Consortium 24, drew attention to both the challenges and opportunities ahead. The summit reinforced that emergency departments are not always perceived as safe spaces for young people, and that professional practice must be guided by listening directly to children rather than solely by organisational procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, the summit underscored the resilience of young people in Wigan, many of whom remain optimistic despite financial, environmental, and social pressures. The challenge for services and partners is to respond with coordinated, preventative, and inclusive approaches that ensure every child and young person has the opportunity to thrive. Progress With Unity continues to serve as the borough’s shared commitment to a healthier, fairer future for all children and young people.