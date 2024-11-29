Wigan funeral home invites the community to Christmas memorial service

A local funeral home will be leading a special memorial service this Christmas for the fifth year.

On Wednesday 11 December, at 7pm, Co-op Funeralcare Wigan, based in Linley House, will be hosting a Christmas memorial service at St Andrew’s C.E. Church in Springfield, Wigan.

The service, which will be led by Reverand John Keely, will include a Christmas poetry reading, carol singing, and an opportunity for guests to reflect in candlelight, as well as write a message to loved ones to hang on the memorial tree.

Refreshments will be available following the service – including tea, coffee, and mince pies – and team members, Stuart-James Pilkington, Adele Hughes, and Janet Green will be on hand for a friendly chat.

Co-op Funeralcare
Co-op Funeralcare

As part of Grief Awareness Week, the funeral home is also installing a community bench to help reduce loneliness and support those dealing with grief.

Stuart-James Pilkington, Funeral Director at Co-op Funeralcare Wigan, said: “We’re delighted to invite the community to our Christmas memorial service. It’s a great opportunity to create a special space for reflection, remembrance, and healing, while honouring loved ones who have sadly died.

“We hope to bring comfort to those grieving this festive season – a time that often emphasises family and togetherness. For many, this Christmas might be the first without a loved one, so whether it’s a chat over a minced pie and cup of tea with one of the funeralcare team or lighting a candle as a mark of remembrance – we hope to make a difference to those grieving this Christmas.

“We look forward to seeing both new and old faces at the service, and on behalf of us all at Co-op Funeralcare, I wish everyone a very happy Christmas.”

Co-op Funeralcare Wigan
Co-op Funeralcare Wigan

Please contact Co-op Funeralcare Wigan to book a place at the Christmas service on [email protected] or 01942 825554. To find out more, visit: Funeral Directors in Wigan, Gidlow Lane - Co-op

