Wigan garden club’s 40th anniversary show proves to be blooming marvellous
For the 40th annual show, the event was expanded by hiring two venues - the Methodist Church and neighbouring youth club.
Shevington Garden Club spokesperson Carol Moakes said: "The months leading up to the show were a bit concerning as it was making out to be a poor growing season. But we need not have worried as the horticultural classes were down a bit on last year but not much.
"This shortfall was easily made up by the increase in exhibits in the other sections such as photography, arts and crafts and domestic. Plus the number of exhibitors was up from last year. This proves that the show is getting bigger and stronger every year."
Among those taking part was Pemberton Youth Band, who played two 40-minute sessions outside the venue where the show was taking place.
Carol added: "The organisers of the show took a bit of a gamble this year by hiring two venues. This worked well though as there was no empty space on the exhibition benches and all the exhibits looked amazing.
"As well as the usual exhibits in the show, Golden Days Garden Centre challenged the local primary schools to create a garden related project at the show and the winner was judged to be All Saints school who won £500.
"So now the work starts for next years show. So if anyone is interested in getting involved in such an event we would love to hear from you. Let’s make the show even bigger and better again.”
