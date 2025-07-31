Wigan Goes Analogue with New Record Fair Hitting the Town Centre

Vinyl is more popular than ever, with a new wave of fans, especially younger generations, embracing the analogue culture of music. In 2024 alone, vinyl sales generated nearly £200 million in the UK, marking a 10% year-on-year increase and showing no signs of slowing down.

Local music enthusiast and co-organiser Jordan Wilson says the idea grew from wanting to celebrate Wigan’s deep music roots while creating something fresh for the town’s scene: “Music is a massive part of Wigan’s culture, going all the way back to Northern Soul and the iconic all-nighters, to Wigan Pier, The Verve, and now bands like The Lathums putting us back on the map. But despite that legacy, there just aren’t any proper record fairs within the town now. I wanted to create something where people can dig through quality vinyl, hear music played live on the turntables, and not be priced out of it.”

Nick Randall, musician and events manager/promoter at The Beer Hangar, said: "The Beer Hangar is the ideal central spot to host something like this, we’re all working to build a little hub for arts, culture, and community. We’re trying to support Wigan’s music scene, and it’s great to welcome a new event like this to The Beer Hangar calendar. Following the success of the Soul Grooves all-dayer with Jordan, it’s another great step in showcasing local music culture right here."

All record dealers for the fair have been carefully selected to ensure there’s something for everyone; from classic rock to soul, jazz, funk, indie, hip-hop, punk, post-punk, garage, dance, and rare finds. The aim is to keep prices fair and realistic, encouraging people to explore new genres and start or grow their own collections. Dealers have now been confirmed to be coming from Liverpool, Manchester, Stoke on Trent, North Wales and even Bridgewater in Somerset!

Open decks will let visitors play their new (or old) records during the day, adding to the interactive, community vibe. Paired with The Beer Hanger’s craft beer selection and friendly atmosphere, the event promises to be a unique addition to Wigan’s cultural calendar.

Event Details: